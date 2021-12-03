See Robin Williams' Older Kids Make a Rare Public Appearance Together

Robin Williams' three children have all continued to celebrate his life since his passing in 2014, whether that's through tributes on social media, in interviews, or in other personal ways. And, on Thursday, Dec. 3, two of Williams' kids, Zelda and Zak Williams, teamed up to carry on his legacy at an event that supports mental health causes.

Zak and Zelda attended the 9th annual Revels and Revelations event for the organization Bring Change to Mind, which was co-founded by Glenn Close. Close co-starred with Williams in the 1982 movie The World According to Garp. At the ceremony, the siblings presented an award that is named after their father. Read on to see Zak and Zelda at the event and to learn more about the good cause.

Zelda and Zak handed out a special award.

As reported by People, the Bring Change to Mind event was in support of teen mental health efforts. According to the Bring Change to Mind site, the organization's mission is to "end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness."

At Thursday night's event, Zelda and Zak presented the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award to Eugene and Dan Levy, the father and son pair who created and starred in Schitt's Creek. In addition to the Levys' honor, Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes was given the Bring Change to Mind Champion of Change Award.

Williams' kids have a history with the organization.

This year's event wasn't the only time the Williams' kid have been involved with Bring Change to Mind. Zak is on the board of the organization and has presented the award in the past. For instance, in 2018, he and younger brother Cody Williams presented the Legacy of Laughter Award to Whoopi Goldberg. Other past recipients including Billy Crystal and Ben Stiller.

All three children keep Williams' memory alive.

In the years following Williams' death all three of his children have honored him in their own ways, including in public posts that reach his many fans. Zelda and Zak, who both have public social media accounts, have spoken out about their dad, including on his birthday and the anniversary of his death.

"Dad, on what would be your 70th birthday, I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us," 38-year-old Zak wrote on Instagram on July 21 of this year. "Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!"

As for Cody, 30, who keeps more private, he honored Williams by getting married on his dad's birthdate in 2019.

Still, they have to set boundaries.

With the Williams kids being somewhat in the public eye, it can understandably be difficult at times to hear from so many fans about their late father. So, Zelda in particular has been open about the boundaries she's needed to set. On the anniversary of Williams' death in 2020, she wrote that she would be taking time off of Twitter.

"As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial—a place, not a person—where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed," the 32-year-old actor and director wrote.

