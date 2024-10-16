Celebs Swear by These 5 Products to "Reduce the Appearance of Wrinkles"

Wrinkle prevention and skincare has come a long way since the days of cold cream and limited drugstore products. The explosion of K-beauty and its multi-step regimens, plus high-tech products that actually make a huge difference to skin have made beautiful, glowing skin accessible to practically anyone who is willing to pay for it. Celebrities who spend their lives on camera know better than most which beauty items actually work—here are five products celebrities swear by to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and encourage a gorgeous complexion.

1. IOPE Retinol Super Bounce Serum Amazon The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards swears by K-beauty brand IOPE’s Retinol Super Bounce Serum. Richards posted an Instagram video showing off her favorite products, including the cult serum, which she says is “gentle enough for daily use, improves skin elasticity, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.”

2. NuFACE Microcurrent Facial Toning Device NuFACE Kate Hudson loves NuFACE ’s Microcurrent Device, a smart little tool that uses low levels of microcurrents to improve the look and feel of skin. “I didn't think you could get a tool at home that would actually have a really strong effect on your skin,” she told MindBodyGreen . “Then I started with NuFACE…I swear by them now. When I do the NuFACE every day, I feel a huge difference in my skin. I was not expecting that because I always think those things feel gimmicky, but they really work.”

3. Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand and Skin Therapy Serum Bundle Amazon Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon swear by the Solawave wand to reduce the appearance of dark spots and wrinkles. “Let me just say the quality of this product is amazing,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “And unlike similar devices this one is worth the money. I’m 40 years old and my skin feels and looks like I’m in my mid to late 20s since I started using it. This red light therapy really works. It's effective in reducing hyperpigmentation, fine lines, skin elasticity, and overall smoothness. It’s literally like you’re holding the fountain of youth in your hands. I love the way it makes my skin feel and I’m a woman who struggled with accepting my appearance as I aged, not anymore.” RELATED: How to Get Rid of Forehead Wrinkles.

4. Medicube Age-R Booster Pro LED Device Medicube US Hailey Bieber and Khloe Kardashian are fans of the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro LED Device. Kardashian calls the 6-in-1 device a “5-minute instant glow-up” and a “game changer, I’m not joking” in an Instagram reel .