Record-Shattering Hot Summer Predicted for These Parts of the U.S.

Many people celebrate summer as the greatest season: June, July, and August bring with them beach days, barbecues, time off from school, and, of course, warm weather. But even if you enjoy getting outside and basking in the sunshine, there are days when it's simply too hot to do much of anything. And unfortunately for those of us who prefer slightly more temperate weather, experts are predicting an exceptionally hot summer this year, with the potential to become the hottest on record.

According to a May 16 climate outlook from the National Weather Center (NWS) National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), "above-normal temperatures" are predicted during meteorological summer (June 1 to Aug. 31). Those in the West, the Southern Plains, and the western Gulf Coast will likely see elevated temperatures. The NOAA report states that temperatures may be even higher in the Northeast, potentially exceeding 50 percent above average.

Weather.com reports that most of the U.S. will experience sweltering conditions, with above-average temperatures hitting those from the Rockies to the East Coast. People in New Mexico and western Texas could see the most above-average temperatures, as could those in the northernmost area of New England and parts of the Midwest and the Plains.

A map produced by The Weather Company and Atmospheric G2 shows that the west coast of California appears to be the only area that might see some relief with slightly below-normal temperatures. NOAA also points out that below-normal temperatures are slated for the southwestern coast of mainland Alaska.

We last saw staggering highs in 2021, when 18.4 percent of the contiguous U.S. had record-warm temperatures, while five states (California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah) had their hottest summers ever. Summer 2021 bested 1936, which previously held the record for the hottest summer.

However, NOAA noted that this difference was tiny: In 2021, the average temperature was 2.6 degrees Fahrenheit above normal, which was only 0.01 degrees higher than the highs recorded during the Dust Bowl.

Summer temperatures depend on the transition from the El Niño to the La Niña climate pattern, which is expected to develop quickly in the coming months. Historically, this weather pattern shift has been associated with higher heat in summer.

Per The Weather Company and Atmospheric G2's map, June will likely be the coolest summer month for most of the U.S. Meanwhile, southern and western Texas will be experiencing the most above-average temperatures at that time.

Things are expected to pick up in July, with the hottest temperatures hitting New England, the interior Northeast, the Midwest, and the Northern and Central Plains. The rest of the contiguous U.S.—aside from that slim portion of western California—will be seeing above-average temperatures.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Weather.com reports that by August, the highest temperatures will affect a strip from the Northeast across to the Rockies. Some areas in the Midwest and parts of the Great Lakes could also be "exceptionally hotter" than usual.

Wondering about the rain? Fox Weather reports that if you live in the West, you'll see below-average precipitation, and if you live in the East, you can expect above-average rainfall.