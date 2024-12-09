1.1 Million Pairs of Oven Gloves Sold by QVC Recalled After 92 Burn Reports

As any cook, novice or professional, knows, nothing will set you back in the kitchen quite like burning yourself on a cookie sheet or cast iron pan. But traditional oven mitts are often cumbersome and prohibit you from grabbing what you need. That's why many people have switched to oven gloves, which offer heat protection and dexterity. And while it's a great concept, 1.1 million pairs of these gloves sold through QVC have just been recalled.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the gloves were made by the brand Temp-tations and were sold through QVC's television shopping channel and website between August 2018 and August 2024.

They've been recalled because "QVC has received 162 reports of insufficient heat protection including 92 reports of minor burns."





The gloves in question come in a variety of colors and prints and were sold as single pairs, sets of two pairs, and sets that came with drying mats or trivets. "They are made of cotton and elastane and come in small and large sizes. 'Temp-tations by Tara' is printed on a label stitched to the inside of the gloves," says the CPSC. They have the following model numbers: K51459, K76398, K47973, K48879, K85322, K96004, K92603, K308719, K309220, K309388 and K309516.





If you believe you own a pair of these gloves, you should immediately stop using them. You can receive a refund by contacting QVC through the information provided in the recall, or you can fill out this form provided by the CPSC.

The oven gloves were not the only big recall issued by CPSC this week, however.

Nearly 70,000 Anker Bluetooth speakers sold through Amazon were recalled after the company "received 33 reports of incidents involving the lithium-ion batteries in the speakers overheating, some of those involving incidents of smoking and small fires, including one minor burn injury in connection with an overheating unit," notes the CPSC.

The recall is specific to Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speakers sold on Amazon in 2023 with model numbers A3102016, A3302011 and A3302031.

Additionally, about 16,000 High Bay LED light fixtures from the brand NetZero were recalled after "seven reports of loose LED boards burning." And about 13,000 VACATION by Vacation Black Label Scented Candles were recalled after "seven reports of high candle flames, some of which resulted in the glass container breaking."

Visit the corresponding recall notices to learn more about these product hazards.



