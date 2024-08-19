Princess Polly Just Announced Plans for 5 New U.S. Locations—Here's Where

Fans of Gen Z fashion favorite Princess Polly rejoice—the brand is expanding across the U.S. with five new brick-and-mortar locations. "Our U.S. customers have fully embraced our first Princess Polly store in Los Angeles, and we are excited to expand into new cities on the West and East coasts,” Eirin Bryett, co-CEO of Princess Polly, tells Chain Store Age . "True to the Princess Polly identity, the new stores will feature fun and engaging displays, and countless must-have looks and styles, evoking an overall sense of boldness and excitement.” Read on to find out exactly where the stores will be.

New Locations Shutterstock Arizona •Scottsdale Fashion Square, Scottsdale Boston •Newbury Street California •Fashion Valley, San Diego •Irvine Spectrum Center, Irvine •Valley Fair, Santa Clara The new stores will host influencer events showcasing the latest fashions. “Princess Polly is a high-growth global brand that’s capturing the attention of more and more loyal customers, and we view these store openings as an opportunity to introduce new customers to our in-person brand experience,” Wez Bryett, Co-CEO of Princess Polly, says. “The five new stores will give fans a chance to touch and feel our products and to physically interact with the brand they’ve come to love online.”

Online to Brick and Mortar Shutterstock Physical retail is a relatively new strategy for Princess Polly. “Our expansion into physical retail was in direct response to the demand of our customers,” Bryett tells Chain Store Age . “While our online presence continues to grow, we also recognize the desire for in-person Princess Polly experiences. The excitement from our U.S. customers since the opening of our Century City store in Los Angeles has reinforced our decision to move into the physical retail space.”

No Waiting Shutterstock Having access to physical stores means customers won’t have to wait to pick the perfect outfit and wear it immediately. “Princess Polly is committed to bringing the latest looks and viral styles to everyday trendsetters, both online and in-person,” Bryett says. “Not only can our customers access their most wanted looks for the weekend, but they can get them fast, and with an unmatched customer experience.”

What Will the Stores Look Like? Shutterstock The new Princess Polly stores will be heavily influenced by the original Westfield Century City location. “We'll be integrating more elements of our brand identity into our new stores with the goal of creating an engaging and interactive space that our customers will want to visit regularly,” Bryett says. “We're excited to provide our customers with unique and memorable experiences.