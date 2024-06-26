A Full List of Poodle Mixes: Every Adorable Variation

From French Bulldogs to Golden Retrievers, there are countless officially recognized dog breeds out there. But if you're looking to adopt a furry friend you also need to consider the plethora of mixed breeds—and the list of those whose parent breeds include Poodle is itself quite long. As the national dog of France, the Poodle has long been seen as a favorite breed among nobles, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). But Poodles have become even more accessible to the masses over time due to the popularity of breeding them with so many other dogs. Want to know more about these precious mixes? Read on for a full list of the most popular Poodle mixes to consider bringing into your home.

What is a Doodle?

The Doodle isn't recognized as an official dog breed by the AKC because there is no set standard for this mix. Instead, the term "Doodle" is known to cover any "crossbreed dog that combines a Poodle with another breed," according to Alex Crow, DVM, licensed veterinarian and owner of PetHealthGuru.com.

"The resulting offspring inherits the low-shedding, hypoallergenic qualities of the Poodle," Crow explains. "Doodles are also often considered a 'designer breed,' because they're bred to combine the best traits of both parent breeds."

Why are Doodles so popular?

There's a good chance you or someone you know owns a Doodle of some kind.

"They have become incredibly popular due to their unique combination of intelligence and loyalty," Crow tells Best Life. "They're highly social, friendly, and love to please their owners, making them an excellent choice for families and first-time dog owners."

Doodles also are great companions for those with allergies or related sensitivities due to their "low-shedding coat and hypoallergenic qualities," Crow shares.

"I've seen firsthand how Doodles can bring joy to people's lives, and it's no wonder they're so well-liked," he says.

Are Doodles easy to train?

The easy trainability of Doodles make them a popular choice among pet owners as well, according to Crow.

"Doodles are highly intelligent and respond well to positive reinforcement training," he notes. "They thrive on mental stimulation and love to please their owners, making them one of the easiest breeds to train."

If Doodles experience consistent training and socialization from an early age, they can "excel in obedience, agility, and even therapy work," Crow says.

"Their high trainability is a result of their Poodle heritage, which is known for its intelligence and trainability," he adds.

Looking for a breakdown of every Doodle out there? Read on for a full list.

1 Labradoodle

One of the first Poodle mixes listed in written record was the Labaradoodle, which was mentioned in Donald Campbell's 1955 book Into the Water Barrier, according to Cosmopolitan Companion Dogs.

"A mix of a Labrador Retriever and a Poodle, Labradoodles are friendly, smart, and love to play," Crow says. "They're great with kids and make excellent family dogs."

Labaradoodles are known to be medium-sized dogs that usually weigh between 50 to 65 pounds and have an average lifespan of 10 to 12 years.

"They also need regular exercise and mental stimulation," Crow notes.

2 Shih-poo

Shih-poo dogs tend to be much smaller in nature thanks to their non-poodle parent breed, the Shih-tzu. They typically weigh between 8 to 18 pounds, and can live anywhere from around 13 to 17 years, according to Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Their small stature, friendly nature, and moderate exercise needs make Shih-poos a "great choice" for new pet parents and those living in apartments, PetMD suggests.

3 Bernedoodle

When you cross a Bernese Mountain Dog with a Poodle, you get a Bernedoodle. The size of this mixed Poodle breed can vary dramatically depending on the size of the Poodle used for breeding—so you can get Bernedoodles that are anywhere from 10 pounds to 90 pounds, according to Rover.

Their life expectancy can also vary depending on their size, ranging anywhere from around 12 to 18 years, Central Illinois Doodles explains.

When it comes to the temperament of a Bernadoodle—well, that can be all over the place, too. But these animals tend to be "very social and require a lot of attention in the form of exercise, socialization, and training," Rover says.

4 Goldendoodle

Goldendoodles are a relatively newer cross-breed, as their popularity really took off in the '90s, according to Rover. But they've become a fan favorite among pet owners in recent years.

"A cross between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle, Goldendoodles are known for their beautiful coats and friendly nature," Crow says.

Goldendoodles tend to be more on the medium to large size spectrum, ranging anywhere from 40 to 80 pounds. In terms of life expectancy, they have an average lifespan of 10 to 15 years.

"They're perfect for families with kids and make great therapy dogs. But they do require regular grooming," Crow adds.

5 Maltipoo

Maltipoos are also a fairly new poodle mix, according to ASPCA Pet Health Insurance. But they tend to be much smaller than Goldendoodles, because their Poodle parent will either be a Toy or Miniature Poodle. As a result, Maltipoos have an average height of between 8 to 14 inches tall, and an average weight of 5 to 20 pounds.

"Known for their well-mannered and charming personalities (not to mention their adorable appearance), Maltipoos are a cross between a Maltese and a Toy or Miniature Poodle," the experts at PetMD explain. "Bouncy and small in stature, Maltipoos can be great companions for apartment dwellers, older adults, families with small kids, and everyone in between."

In terms of their lifespan, you can expect most Maltipoos to live between 10 to 16 years.

6 Cockapoo

Mixing the best personality aspects of the Cocker Spaniel and the Poodle, Cockapoos are usually bred more for their temperament than their appearance, according to Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.

"Cockapoos are playful, affectionate, and low-shedding," Crow shares. "They're great for seniors or families with small children, and need minimal grooming."

In terms of weight, you're looking at around 10 to 20 pounds for the average Cockapoo. And for life expectancy, this Poodle mix tends to live for around 12 to 15 years.

7 Cavapoo

Cockapoos are the cross between Poodles and Cocker Spaniels, but what do you get when you mix a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle? A Cavapoo!

These dogs tend to be on the small side, weighing between 8 to 25 pounds, while their lifespan ranges around 12 to 15 years, according to PetMD.

"They aren't lazy, but they are definitely one of the more low-key Poodle mixes because Cavs are so gentle; they really get along with anyone, including people and animals," Erin Askeland, CPDT-KA, animal health and behavior consultant for Camp Bow Wow's, tells PetMD. "They can be really good for a first-time dog parent because they're usually not too much for someone to handle."

8 Schnoodle

Taking traits from both the miniature Schnauzer and the Poodle, Schnoodles are known for being "intelligent, loyal, and hypoallergenic," according to Crow.

"Schnoodles make great watchdogs and thrive on mental stimulation," he tells Best Life. "They range from 30 to 50 pounds, live for 12 to 14 years, and need regular exercise and training."

9 Yorkiepoo

Yorkiepoos are not known to be the quietest Doodle breeds, as they're the cross-breed of a Poodle and a Yorkshire Terrier. While they are small (weighing just 3 to 14 pounds), they are still recognizable for their "big, vibrant personalities that command attention," per Rover.

With proper care, Yorkipoos tend to live between 10 to 15 years.

10 Aussiedoodle

Due to their non-Poodle parent breed of the Australian Shepherd, Aussiedoodles are one of the more high-spirited types of Doodles out there.

"They are highly intelligent, energetic, and loyal," Crow says.

With that in mind, you need to have the right home environment to match this cross-breed's "need for regular exercise and mental stimulation," he cautions. "Aussiedoodle are perfect for active families or those with large yards."

When it comes to size, you can expect Aussiedoodles to weigh around 30 to 50 pounds. Their life expectancy ranges between 12 to 15 years.

11 Westiepoo

With so many types of Doodles out there, it should be no surprise that they've also managed to breed Poodles with West Highland White Terriers. The resulting pup is known as the Westiepoo. And this poodle mix is rather intelligent and active as well, according to Wag.

Westiepoos tend to be on the smaller size, getting to be 25 to 35 pounds when at their full size. They live for around 12 to 15 years, spending that time soaking up social interaction and being eager to play.

But as DailyPaws notes, this type of Doodle doesn't do well alone for long periods of time, as they can be prone to developing separation anxiety—so they do best with owners who can truly give them a lot of their time.