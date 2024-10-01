Where is Paige Davis from "Trading Spaces" Now?

Even though it's now considered one of the first true success stories from the earliest days of reality TV, Trading Spaces was a pop culture smash hit when it first hit the airwaves. Host Paige Davis stepped into her role during the iconic interior design show’s second season, helping homeowners navigate the process of overhauling one of their neighbor’s rooms on a $1,000 budget alongside professional designers. But even though the original program went off the air in 2008, the erstwhile presenter has kept busy with plenty of other work—both in her personal and professional life. Read on to see where Paige Davis from Trading Spaces is now.

Hitting the Stage

Davis may have been launched to fame by her television career, but that wasn’t the only thing keeping her busy in the 2000s. The TV host also showed off her chops as a triple threat, first appearing as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago in 2004. And just as the final season of Trading Space wrapped in 2008, she landed a role in the Broadway revival of Boeing-Boeing, starring alongside Christine Baranski and Rebecca Gayheart.

Since 2014, Davis has picked up more stage work in regional theaters around the U.S., starting with a critically praised performance in Dancing Lessons at the Barrington Theatre Company in Western Massachusetts. She also played the lead role in Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, & Marriage, which stopped in Pittsburgh in 2017 and Massachusetts the following year.

Trading Spaces Reboot

Even amid her busy theater schedule, Davis still signed back on for her hosting duties when TLC announced it was reviving Trading Spaces for two seasons beginning in 2018, per US Weekly. The relaunch brought her back together with many of her original cohosts and professional collaborators on the show, including celebrity designer Ty Pennington. At the time, she admitted that her job came with plenty of challenges—including dealing with disappointed participants.

“As a host in those moments, to be quiet is really the best thing I can do,” Davis told US Weekly in a 2018 interview. “Everyone’s disappointed. Everybody thinks, ‘Oooh, ratings! It’s so exciting!’ But nobody’s happy when the homeowners don’t like it. [I have] to let them vent and get it out, and be like ‘It’s OK, you can change it, you can always paint over it!’”

(Still) Happily Married

Davis married fellow actor Patrick Page, tying the knot in 2001 after the two met years earlier while performing in the national tour of Beauty and the Beast. The couple even had their nuptials covered in TLC’s A Wedding Story that same year, per The New York Times.

Like his wife, Page has also kept a busy work schedule. The veteran Broadway actor was nominated for his performance in the play Hadestown, made an appearance on the musical streaming show Schmigadoon!, and starred in the Max seriesThe Gilded Age.

Staying Active in New York City

While Trading Spaces may no longer be on the air, Davis is still keeping very active pursuing her interests and showcasing her talents. She and Page live on Manhattan's Upper West Side in an apartment they purchased together in the early 2000s—which fans may remember was decorated by celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus for an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show.