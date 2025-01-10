Most Cleaning Products Won't Kill Norovirus, Dr. Sanjay Gupta Warns—What to Use Instead

Along with human cases of bird flu and the new respiratory infection HMPV, norovirus levels are surging across the country. As of Dec. 9, there were 91 reported norovirus outbreaks in 14 states, according to a Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) data tracker. But following a busy month of holiday travel and large gatherings, it’s likely those numbers have since inflated.

The vile stomach bug, which causes nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, is extremely contagious, and it takes a lot more than rigorous handwashing to kill the virus. In a new health segment, CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, MD, shares which cleaning products will and won’t work against norovirus.

RELATED: Nearly 14,000 Americans Have Been Infected With New Respiratory Virus HMPV, CDC Reports.

There are only two ways to kill norovirus germs successfully.

Norovirus is extremely hard to kill, and, unfortunately, most standard cleaning products aren’t built for the challenge. “They may say, for example, that they are 99.99 percent effective...against viruses and bacteria, but it turns out norovirus is often in that .1 percent,” reveals Gupta.

That’s because norovirus' tough-as-nails exterior is nearly impossible to dissipate. “Unlike flu virus, which is surrounded by a fat or lipid membrane that makes it susceptible to most cleaning substances, norovirus…has a tough protein-protective coat, which is harder to penetrate,” the doctor explains.

“Many companies do make products that can be effective, but you have to read the labels to see if norovirus is actually included on their list,” he continues.

Gupta says one of your safest bets is cleaning with bleach. However, he shares that you can also use a disinfectant spray that contains hydrogen peroxide, such as Clorox. Just be sure to check the label—if norovirus isn’t explicitly listed, then it won’t get the job done.

For example, "Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfecting Spray PRO are both tested and proven to kill Norovirus on hard surfaces around the home, when used as directed," a Lysol spokesperson told Best Life in an email. This is noted on their labels.

RELATED: COVID Levels are "Very High" and "High" in These 28 States After Holiday Surge.

How to make a DIY bleach cleaning solution.

“While convenient, the majority of disinfecting wipes on the market are not completely effective at killing norovirus, or at least have not been proven to be effective,” warns the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). “This is also true for the majority of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, which should not be used instead of washing hands with soap and water, but may be used in addition to handwashing.”

For these reasons, the NIFA recommends making a DIY bleach solution to disinfect hard surfaces like countertops and doorknobs. In a plastic bucket, simply mix five to 25 tablespoons of household bleach in a gallon of water. Before you get to work disinfecting, the NIFA has a few handy cleaning tips:

Don’t use bleach to clean up human waste, including vomit. “This solution is great at killing norovirus, but becomes less potent if exposed to a lot of organic matter,” explains the agency. Instead, wipe the area clean before using bleach.

Only disperse the bleach solution via a spray bottle, mops, sponges, paper towels, or other disposable items.

This bleach solution should only be used on nonporous surfaces. (marble kitchen/bathroom counters, stainless steel appliances, doorknobs, glass, etc.).

Allow the solution to sit for at least five minutes before you wipe the area clean.

Wear disposable gloves for extra protection.

How to effectively clean carpets and clothes amid norovirus.

Now that you have your DIY bleach solution down pat, you might wonder how to disinfect carpets and clothes from norovirus. According to Gupta, norovirus can survive temperatures as high as 145 degrees Fahrenheit, so you’ll need to use the hottest settings possible to actually kill the virus.

That means steaming cleaning carpets at 175 degrees Fahrenheit for at least five minutes. As for laundry, he suggests washing clothes “in hot water at the longest cycle” and “drying at the highest heat setting.”

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story quoted Dr. Gupta as saying that Lysol does not kill norovirus when, in fact, it does. We regret the error.