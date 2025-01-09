Nearly 14,000 Americans Have Been Infected With New Respiratory Virus HMPV, CDC Reports

COVID-19 levels are surging. Human bird flu cases are also on the rise . And now, the human metapneumovirus, or HMPV for short, is infecting thousands of Americans around the country. The highly contagious virus, which belongs to the same group as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), measles, and mumps, can cause congestion and breathing problems similar to the common cold, according to Cleveland Clinic.

The National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System (NREVSS), commissioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has reported an alarming spike in positive HMPV cases since Thanksgiving. As of Dec. 28, nearly 14,000 Americans have been infected with HMPV.

However, infectious disease physician Amesh Adalja says people are blowing the illness’ severity out of proportion. "There’s just this tendency post-COVID to treat every infectious-disease anything as an emergency when it’s not," Adalja said in an interview with The Washington Post. "You wouldn’t probably be calling me in 2018 about this."

Be that as it may, health officials urge the public, especially seniors, those with children, and the immunocompromised, to stay vigilant. Keep reading for everything you need to know about HMPV, including common symptoms and forms of treatment.

How does HMPV spread?

The virus is highly contagious and can spread in one of two ways: through direct contact (like kissing) or from touching contaminated objects (like door handles). Additional examples include shaking hands, hugging, sharing food/drinks, coughing, sneezing, sharing kid toys, and touching infected surfaces, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Common HMPV symptoms to look out for.

It can be hard to differentiate HMPV from the common cold, as their symptoms are nearly identical. However, untreated and/or more advanced cases of HMPV can result in upper respiratory infections and make lower respiratory infections like pneumonia and asthma worse, says Cleveland Clinic. In most people, HMPV will cause the following symptoms:

Coughing

Fever

Runny or stuffy nose

Sore throat

Wheezing

Shortness of breath

Skin rash

If you already had HMPV as a child and are otherwise healthy, your symptoms likely won’t be as harsh this time around. Conversely, adults 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised (especially those with breathing difficulties) might have a harder time getting over the illness.

How do you get tested for HMPV?

You can’t self-test for HMPV at home, but a quick nose or throat swab at the doctor’s can determine whether you have the virus. Your sample will be sent to a lab, where experts will test for various viruses. In some cases, a chest X-ray may also be taken.

How do you treat HMPV?

Since there is no vaccine or antibiotics for HMPV, rest and hydration are key. According to Cleveland Clinic, mild HMPV cases typically resolve on their own within a week, though lingering symptoms are normal. Adults can also take over-the-counter medications, like pain relievers and cough suppressants, to help alleviate symptoms.

After a couple of days, if your symptoms aren’t getting better or have worsened, speak with a healthcare provider for additional treatment options.

