Flu Levels Are "Very High" and "High" in These 14 States

We've all been there: After weeks of Christmas anticipation and prep, the big day rolls around, and we're stuck in bed sick. Unfortunately, this year, it might be an all-too-common scenario for many people nationwide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report, for the week ending Dec. 14, two states have "very high" flu levels, while 12 are classified as "high." This is nearly triple the numbers from the previous week.

"It’s been increasing at a pretty steady pace now for the past several weeks. So yeah, we are certainly in flu season now," said the CDC’s Alicia Budd, in an Associated Press (AP) statement.

These states have "very high" flu levels.

Oregon and Louisiana have "very high" level-11 flu levels, according to the latest CDC data.

According to Portland's NBC Affiliate KGW8, "The highest test positivity rates are in the northern and eastern parts of the state." Overall, Oregon's flu test positivity rate was 18.7 percent for the week ending Dec. 14, up from 10.6 percent the week prior, reports the Oregon Health Authority.

Louisiana's uptick in flu cases coincides with the state's Department of Health implementing an unofficial policy in which employees should not be "advertising or otherwise promoting the COVID, influenza or mpox vaccines," reported NPR.

CDC data shows that about 41 percent of Americans aged 18+ received the influenza vaccine this year, compared to 35 percent in Louisiana. However, only 28 percent of children 6 months through 17 years in Louisiana received the vaccine, compared to roughly 48 percent nationally.

These states have "high" flu levels.

These states, as well as New York City, have "high" flu levels, according to CDC data:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Georgia

Idaho

Kansas

New Jersey

New Mexico

Nevada

Tennessee

Washington, D.C.

Of these areas, Alabama, New York City, Tennessee, and Washington D.C. ranked highest at level 10.

The AP reports that a flu spike is currently hitting the Nashville area, where William Schaffner, MD an infectious diseases expert, works at Vanderbilt University. "Flu has been increasing, but just this last week has exploded," he said.

Similar to Louisiana, only 26.7 percent of children in Tennessee received flu vaccinations, one of the lowest rates in the country. Several schools in the state recently had to close due to flu outbreaks.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) reports that for the week ending Dec. 14, positive influenza cases rose a staggering 92 percent from the previous week. New York City's childhood vaccination rate is 66.5 percent, the second highest nationwide (Connecticut's rate is 71.6 percent).

Flu levels could continue to rise after the holidays.

It's not unlikely that the number of states reporting high levels of influenza will continue to rise after people gather for the holidays, especially since an additional 11 states are currently in the "moderate" category.

According to CDC estimations, "there have been at least 1.9 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 970 deaths from flu so far this season." The agency still recommends that everyone 6 months and older receive their flu vaccination.

Last year, the CDC confirmed 200 pediatric flu-related deaths, 80 percent of which were children not fully vaccinated against influenza.

"All those gatherings that are so heartwarming and fun and joyous are also an opportunity for this virus to spread person to person," Schaffner told the AP. "It’s not too late to get vaccinated."