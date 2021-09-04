See Sean Connery's Only Grandson, Who's Becoming a Hollywood Star

Sir Sean Connery will forever be remembered as the original James Bond, having starred in many of the most beloved Bond films of all time, like Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, and more. Though six actors have played the iconic role of 007, many fans and critics agree that Connery delivered the secret agent's quintessential cool most memorably.

Sadly, the Academy Award-winning actor passed away last year in the Bahamas at the age of 90. Besides saddened fans who admired the actor's legendary career, Connery left behind his wife, Micheline Roquebrune, a son, Jason Connery, and his only grandson, Dashiell Connery. Today, 24-year-old Dashiell is following in his grandfather's footsteps and already has several notable appearances on the silver screen. Read on to discover what Dashiell's up to now and see why fans say he's a dead ringer for his famous grandfather!

He's making a name for himself in Hollywood.

Like his grandfather before him, the aspiring actor is now busy laying the groundwork for his own Hollywood career. Though he's yet to land a major breakout role, Dashiell has acted in five films to date, including several projects slated for release this year.

In 2009, he made his first silver screen appearance in the movie Pandemic, which was directed by his father. In the years that followed, the Hollywood hopeful made several other small appearances in TV series, including NCIS: Los Angeles, Animal Kingdom, and The Rookie. In 2021, Dashiell has been especially busy. He acted in the recently released Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, starring Chad Michael Murray, as well as three projects currently in post-production: I, Challenger; Outcry; and Clowning.

His dad, Sean Connery's only son, is also an actor.

It's perhaps no surprise that Sean Connery's grandson would take an interest in acting, but the odds were particularly high that Dashiell might join the family business, given his own father's career as an actor and director.

Having grown up in London and Scotland, Jason Connery attended a boarding school in Somerset, U.K., where he nurtured his interest in acting. He studied at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and honed his skills at the Perth Repertory Company, finally landing acclaim in 1985 for playing Robin Hood on the popular British series Robin of Sherwood. Beyond his breakout role, Jason is best known for his work on Doctor Who, and for directing the historical drama Tommy's Honour. In total, Jason has appeared in over 30 films to date.

Dashiell's mom was mega-famous for her role in Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Dashiell's mother is yet another Hollywood name you're likely to recognize: Mia Sara. She's best known for her role as Sloane in the John Hughes classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off, but she also starred as Princess Lili in the 1985 Ridley Scott film Legend, as well as A Stranger Among Us and Timecop.

Dashiell's actor parents met in 1996 on the set of the movie Bullet to Beijing. They welcomed Dashiell—their only child together—in 1997, and divorced in 2002.

The budding actor has his family's full support.

It can't be easy trying to make it in Hollywood, but for Dashiell, it helps to have his close-knit family's support. According to IMDB, his dad says he considers Dashiell "the most wonderful person I know" and now lives in Los Angeles to be near him. Dashiell has shared similarly touching words regarding his father, even writing in one Instagram post, "I know it was just Mother's Day and all, but I have the best Dad I could even imagine having. He's the reason I'm even slightly a good guy and is my favourite person on planet earth."

Dashiell and his mother, who now goes by Sara, are similarly close: she regularly shares loving messages to her son via her own social media. In response, he recently shared a picture of his actress mother, calling her "The best mother I could ever have asked for."

And, while his famous grandfather may no longer be with him today, that hasn't stopped Dashiell from honoring the most senior Connery on social media on more than one occasion. Under a young portrait of the late actor, Dashiell wrote simply, "Great man." In another, he shared a pair of pictures—one of his famous grandfather, and one of himself—each making the same goofy facial expression. "My papa sent me this picture of Sean and says 'I finally see the resemblance!' Me too Dad, me too," Dashiell wrote.

