Perfecting and maintaining your yard can be one of the biggest labors of love when it comes to homeownership. From picking and planting the perfect perennials to immaculately manicuring hedges, having an outdoor space you're proud of can be incredibly rewarding. But unfortunately, there's one common mistake that might be attracting more spiders into your yard—and ultimately, your home. Read on to see how to avoid an onslaught of eight-legged visitors.

Having too many outdoor lights could attract spiders to your home.

There's no denying that spiders are a vital part of any ecosystem. By slinging their webs, the skilled hunters can take care of pests that can be annoying or harmful to humans, such as flies and mosquitoes. But according to experts, going overboard on bright lighting when decorating the exterior of your home could end up attracting more bugs than usual to your yard. This bountiful food supply will eventually attract more spiders to your property, making it all the more likely they'll find their way into your house.

Install a timer to turn lights off at night or switch to different bulbs that don't attract as many bugs.

Of course, outdoor lighting is essential for making sure you can safely park in your driveway or walk up to your front porch after sunset. But if you're looking to avoid inviting the moths and mosquitoes that spiders like to make their meals, experts suggest adopting a few changes to keep them at bay. According to Witt Pest Removal, it's best to remember to shut off most of your bright outdoor lights before you head to bed. You could also consider installing a timer that will automatically do the job even when you're not at home or switching to motion-activated lights that will only turn on when you need them.

The types of lightbulbs you use can also have an impact. "If you have LED outdoor lights, those are more prone to attracting pests like mosquitoes, moths, and flies," Bill Pope, owner of pest control company Unlimited Lawn Care, says. "Since spiders feast on those insects, they are more likely to infest a yard that has LED lights since they know those other insects will be there."

Instead of bright LEDs or incandescent bulbs, consider switching to a lower wattage that won't attract as many pests. Experts also recommend yellow light bulbs—also known as sodium vapor bulbs—which give off a less attractive glow to insects.

Keep any outdoor lighting away from your home, especially doors and windows.

When it comes to optimizing your outdoor lighting to cut back on bugs, where you place your fixtures can be just as important as the types of bulbs you're using. According to Terminix, any bright outdoor lights should be placed away from doors and windows to avoid creating a superhighway of flying insects into your home. "It's fine to shine the light wherever needed, but if the source is right at your door, spiders will set up shop there and the bugs that make it past them will come into your home to feed your house spiders," the company explains in a blog post.

Simple yard and home maintenance can help keep spiders outside where they belong.

While they may frighten us when they take us by surprise, spiders can't be considered pests in the traditional sense. Instead of vanquishing them from your property, experts recommend convincing them to move to other areas of your yard—especially your home garden, where they can help get rid of damaging insects or other unwanted bugs.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Simple scheduled maintenance can make spiders less likely to set up home right outside your house. Experts recommend regularly pressure washing the outside of your house to remove any cobwebs or debris that can provide a hiding place for spiders. You should also be sure to cut back any bushes, shrubs, or branches that may touch your house, which can act as an easy access point for arachnids. And just as for any other invading insects, make sure to repair or replace any torn screens in your windows and caulk or fill in any cracks or holes you may find in window or door frames.

