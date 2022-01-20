Just like a perfectly designed dining room or an immaculately organized kitchen, a well-laid-out lawn can make a home that much better. And whether you have a small patch of land or sprawling acres of property, it can be essential to put in the time and effort to get it to look just how you want it. But unfortunately, there's one thing that can turn your yard into a magnet for mice who can make their way right into your home. Read on to see what could be luring rodents to your lawn.

Planting fruit trees in your yard could attract mice to your home.

There's nothing like being able to step outside and harvest your own homegrown produce for fresh juice or to use as ingredients in your next meal. But according to experts, mice and other rodents are as in love with the fruits and vegetables coming from your garden as you are, giving them an ample food supply and plenty of reason to make your yard their primary foraging grounds. And if these fruit trees or bushes happen to be growing very close to your home, it might only be a matter of time before they find the cracks and holes they need to invite themselves indoors and search your living space for more of their favorite foods.

Certain types of fruit trees are more attractive to mice and rats than others.

How attractive your yard is to mice might also depend on what's been planted. Experts cite citrus trees as a major draw for certain rodents who love to feed on the fruit they grow, but other common bushes and trees could also be enticing, such as avocados, peaches, figs, and nut-bearing trees, including almonds and walnuts.

Other popular fruit-bearing plants can also become a buffet for mice and rats if not handled properly. "Rodents love foods that are sweet and high in water content such as blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, apples, pears, and more," Denise Trad Wartan, General Manager of Trad's Pest Control in Jacksonville, Florida, tells Best Life.

You can prevent a rodent infestation by harvesting when necessary and cleaning up any fallen fruit.

Of course, if you've moved into a home that already has fruit-bearing plants—or even simply can't bear to part ways with yours—you may still be able to avoid an infestation of mice or rats without a total foliage overhaul. Instead, experts suggest trying to maintain your yard like you would your kitchen if you happen to have fruit trees or bushes on your property. Make it a point to harvest early or remove all fallen or rotten fruit from the base of the trees before their flesh and seeds can become a full-fledged feast for pests. Just be sure you're taking care of the unwanted fruit by properly composting it or putting it in the proper receptacle.

"When unconsumed fruits and berries are left to rot on their bushes or trees or left in uncovered trash cans, these rodents are drawn by the smell and sweetness," mousetrap company Victor Pest control writes. "This can ultimately lead to infestations of residential properties."

Make sure to prune branches on your fruit trees and them well maintained.

Besides picking up fruit before mice can get to it, experts also recommend essential maintenance of plants to help prevent an infestation. They suggest pruning and trimming branches on fruit trees close to your home, both so they don't provide easy access to your roof or windows and also so as not to create a cover for the pests while they scavenge the ground, according to Washington-based United Pest Solutions. A well-maintained tree is also easier to harvest and remove fruit from around its base.

Of course, you should also take care to avoid planting any other flora that might attract rodents, as well. "Common plants that attract rats and mice include ivy, cypress and palm trees, and juniper bushes," Kent Edmunds, CEO of Paul's Termite & Pest Control, which has offices in Jacksonville and Tallahassee, Florida, tells Best Life. "These plants offer shelter and food for them."

