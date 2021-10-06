If You Notice This in Your Yard, Watch Out for Venomous Spiders

A well-maintained yard is a source of pride for many people. That healthy grass and lush plants serve as a visible testament to all those hours spent planting, weeding, and watering. But it's not just admirers your outdoor space may be attracting—in many cases, one common sight in your garden could be making it seem like the perfect hiding place for venomous spiders. Read on to see what could be attracting these spiders and how to prevent an infestation.

Seeing sowbugs in your yard may mean spiders aren't far behind.

Sowbugs aren't exactly an uncommon sight in yards and gardens, with the isopods frequently seeking shelter among dirt, leaves, and decaying plant matter. Unfortunately, the presence of these bugs may mean that you'll soon see venomous sowbug killer spiders, AKA woodlouse spiders, coming to hunt them.

"Sowbug killer spiders are attracted to organic matter because sowbugs are attracted to organic matter. These bugs feed on leaves, vegetables, and other plant matter," says Andrew Gabries, owner and president of Go Green Lawn and Pest Control.

Other insects may also make your yard attractive to sowbug killers, too.

Despite their name, sowbug killer spiders don't feed on sowbugs alone. Other pests in your garden may be attracting these spiders to your space.

"Another favorite meal of sowbug killers is pill bugs, which love humidity and feed on dead plants and leaves. Where a population of pill bugs is, there sowbug killers will also be," explains Ryan Smith, owner of Ant & Garden Organic Pest Control.

However, if you can remove some of the things that attract sowbugs and pillbugs, including rotting vegetation and sources of moisture, you can reduce the likelihood of sowbug killer spiders nesting in your space.

Sowbug killers may bite, but they're unlikely to seriously harm you.

While sowbug killer spiders are venomous, they're unlikely to cause serious harm to humans.

"They do not attack unless provoked," says board-certified entomologist Marc Potzler of Ehrlich Pest Control. "Bites to humans are very rare and their venom is not known to be dangerous to people." However, if you have an existing sowbug or pillbug problem or have seen evidence of these spiders on your property, wearing work gloves in your yard may help reduce your chances of being bitten.

Cleaning up clutter may help prevent a larger problem.

If you want to get rid of your spider infestation, there are a few ways to give these pests the boot—or keep them from entering your space to begin with.

"Remove their reason for being there," recommends Potzler. "Clean up or remove any hiding spots in your yard, garage, and basement. Seal cracks in your foundation and make sure your door sweeps close the gap under your doors."

If you're seeing these spiders in your home on a regular basis, there's a simple way to get rid of them: "Vacuuming up spiders as you see them is a good non-toxic approach," says Potzler, who recommends calling in a pest control professional if cleaning and decluttering doesn't get rid of the problem.

