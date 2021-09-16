Smarter Living

If You're Not Cleaning These 2 Spots, You're Attracting Spiders to Your Home

Making sure to tidy up these areas can help avoid welcoming unwanted arachnids.

By Zachary Mack
September 16, 2021
Staying motivated to keep things clean around the house can be difficult, especially with a jam-packed schedule and all of the spaces there can be to keep tidy. But besides being unsightly, some of your household messes could be attracting spiders into your home. Fortunately, experts say there are two easy ways that you can avoid creating a welcome space for the eight-legged invaders. Read on to see what you should be cleaning to avoid attracting spiders into your home.

You could be attracting spiders into your home by not cleaning under furniture.

A woman lying down on the ground to clean under a chair with a vacuum
iStock

When it comes to cleaning, sometimes out of sight can be out of mind for certain areas. But by leaving dusty areas under your furniture, you could be turning your house into a welcome haven for spiders.

According to the experts at BobVila.com, dark and dirty spots in your home, such as underneath beds, sofas, chairs, and couches can all become an enticing place for an arachnid to establish residence. When you're planning your next deep clean, make sure you reach a duster or vacuum into deep dusty areas or move furniture to access it easily. If you have access to a rolling robot vacuum, allowing it access to these areas can also be one of the easiest ways to avoid getting down on your hands and knees yourself.

Cleaning out corners can also help avoid bringing spiders into the house.

A brush reaching into a high corner to remove cobwebs
Shutterstock

Besides getting down low on your hands and knees to get the spaces under furniture clean, you might also want to consider getting out your step ladder. The hard-to-reach corners in rooms are a perfect place for spiders to spin their webs, often making them one of the spots they'll congregate when they're left untouched.

While cleaning a room, make a point to remove any spider webs you see in high or low corners. If you'd rather not climb while cleaning, it can also help to use a vacuum extender attachment or a long duster with plenty of reach to wipe away any traces of cobwebs.

Also make sure to keep these areas free of piles or other clutter.

mother and daughter looking under bed with flashlight
Shutterstock/fizkes

Even in the tidiest of houses, it's not at all uncommon to use out-of-the-way areas as storage spaces for boxes, documents, or other items. Unfortunately, chaotic piles can also attract spiders as a perfect place for them to get comfortable in your home—especially when they're in a secluded spot.

If you use the spaces under your bed or furniture to stash items or have stacks of files in the corners of your home office, try tidying them up and finding a new place to organize them. You could also consider purchasing under-the-bed storage boxes, compact filing cabinets, or storage baskets: They not only make it easy to keep those hard-to-reach areas clean and dust-free but also make it easier to actually access the items you're storing when you need them.

Mark your calendar to remember to stay on top of a deep-cleaning schedule.

man using digital calendar on iPad.
Shutterstock

Sometimes, the best way to make sure an unenviable task such as cleaning gets done is to plan for it long enough ahead of time. Grab a datebook or your phone's calendar and mark three or four dates a year for a deep "spring cleaning" around your house. Not only does establishing a regular schedule make it easier to prepare yourself for the extra leg work needed to get down and vacuum, sweep, or dust these areas of your home, but it will also help you stay on top of any severe messes before they get too overwhelming to handle easily.

