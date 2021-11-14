Men With These 2 Pets Are Most Likely to Cheat, Study Finds

Infidelity can indelibly alter your relationship, turning what was once a happy coupling into one full of anger and resentment. While certain things can tip you off to a cheating partner—one too many late nights "at the office" or a phone they guard for dear life, to name a few—there's one factor you likely haven't considered factoring into your partner's faithfulness: their pets.

A recent survey reveals that men who keep either of two pets are more likely to cheat on you. Read on to discover what your partner's choice of pet can let you know about their fidelity.

RELATED: 37 Percent of People Keep This a Secret From Their Partner, Study Shows.

Men with rabbits are most likely to cheat.

According to a study of 2,991 single straight men conducted by pet website Moggy or Doggy, 64 percent of men who own rabbits said that they had had at least one affair.

However, rabbit owners were also among the more generous pet owners, with 73.4 percent saying they expected to pay for their dates, 25.2 percent saying they would split the bill, and just 1.4 percent saying they expected their date to pay.

For the latest relationship news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

Men with hamsters came in at a close second.

While hamsters may be cute and cuddly, you might find hamster owners' feelings about fidelity slightly less adorable. Moggy or Doggy's study found that 53 percent of hamster owners admitted to having had an affair.

That said, hamster owners also scored high marks for generosity, with 70.1 percent saying they typically expected to pay on dates and 67 percent saying they would bring flowers on a first date.

Dog owners are the most loyal pet parents.

Dogs are undeniably loyal—and the same can be said for their owners. Just 30 percent of dog owners said they'd had an affair.

Dog owners were also among the more generous dates of the bunch, with 76.8 percent saying they usually expected to pay on a date and 66 percent saying they'd give a date flowers the first time they went out.

But men with no pet are the least likely to be unfaithful.

While owning a pet certainly means that a potential partner can commit to a long-term relationship of some kind, it doesn't necessarily mean they're less likely to cheat.

In fact, Moggy or Doggy's study found that men with no pets had the fewest affairs, with just 29 percent admitting to cheating.

RELATED: If Your Partner Has These 4 Qualities, They're More Likely to Cheat on You.