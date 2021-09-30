Smarter Living

If You Bought This at Kohl's, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

The popular product poses a serious safety hazard to anyone who uses it, officials warn.

September 30, 2021
With the weather rapidly getting cooler, you may be eager to squeeze in a few final hours of outdoor relaxation in before the fall weather is here in full force. Unfortunately, a major recall on a popular outdoor product could put a damper on your fun. Kohl's has just announced that it's pulling 31,000 of these products from shelves due to the safety hazard they present. Read on to discover which product is being recalled and what to do if you have one at home.

A popular chair sold at Kohl's has been recalled.

burgundy kohl's chair with black frame sitting outdoors
Courtesy of Kohl's

On Sept. 29, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that approximately 31,000 Sonoma Goods For Life Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs had been recalled.

The chairs sold at Kohl's stores throughout the U.S. and on the Kohl's website from Jan. 2019 through June 2021 for approximately $240. The affected chairs, which come in multiple colors, have an aluminum frame, square legs, a fabric seat and back, and a removable pillow.

The chair presents a serious safety risk to those who use it.

older woman hurts hip and falls in the grass as two younger women run toward her
Shutterstock/CGN089

The chairs are being recalled because they are susceptible to collapsing or breaking when they bear weight, putting those who use them at risk for a fall.

At the time the recall was announced, the company had received 18 reports of the chairs collapsing or breaking, with two customers sustaining minor injuries.

If you have the chair at home, here's what to do.

young man in glasses making a call on his phone
Shutterstock/fizkes

If you purchased the recalled chair, stop using it immediately. The chairs can be returned to any Kohl's store; those with a receipt can receive a full refund of their purchase and those who no longer have their receipt will receive credit to Kohl's. Customers can also contact Kohl's Customer Service at 855-564-5755 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday.

This is the fourth major recall from the company this year.

man handing cardboard box to person at postal office
Shutterstock/Guiderom

Kohl's has had a string of bad luck with its products being recalled this year. Boppy Loungers sold at the store were pulled from shelves on Sept. 23 as part of a nationwide recall due to the suffocation risk the baby accessory presents. On Aug. 25, Kohl's pulled GLW Battery Packs installed in Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboards from stores due to their risk of overheating and fire, and on April 21, the store also recalled its NESCO coffee bean roasters due to fire risk.

