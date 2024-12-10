6 New Netflix Shows Everyone Will Be Watching This December

A Netflix subscription gets you access to thousands of streaming options all year long, but this month stands out among the crown. The streaming giant is capping off 2024 with some of its most talked-about series yet, from suspenseful spy dramas to heartfelt comedies. Ready to cozy up on the couch for a few more binge-watching sessions? Here are some of the new Netflix shows everyone will be watching this December.

RELATED: 5 TV Episodes So Controversial They Sparked Protests .

1 | Tomorrow and I (Out now) Netflix If you’re ready for a change-up from forgettable holiday rom-coms, look no further than Tomorrow and I. This original sci-fi anthology series set in Thailand takes a look at a quasi-dystopian future, already earning plenty of comparisons to Black Mirror for its thoughtful take on the collision of technology and culture.

2 | Black Doves (Out now) Netflix Just because you’ve already finished the latest season of Slow Horses doesn’t mean you need to end the year without your daily dose of espionage. This thrilling spy drama—which, appropriately for December viewing, kicks off at a Christmas party in London—stars Keira Knightley as an undercover agent working to solve her lover’s murder alongside an old assassin friend (Ben Whishaw).

3| Squid Game (Season 2) (Dec. 26) Netflix Years after it became the global breakout hit of 2021, Squid Game is coming back for a second season. The intense, suspenseful series will follow Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after he ditches plans to escape for the U.S. and instead try to exact his revenge on the deadly game’s organizer. RELATED: The Saddest TV Episodes of All Time .

4 | Polo (Dec. 10) Netflix If Drive to Survive has taught us anything, it’s that some of the best drama out there comes from the world of sport . This docuseries, produced by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, covers the hard work and determination that fuels the horseback sport as some of the game’s best compete in the U.S. Open Polo Championship. “This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world’s elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamour,” says Prince Harry, per a press release. “We’re proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport—and the intensity of its high-stakes moments.”

5 | No Good Deed (Dec. 12) Netflix Fans of Netflix’s Dead to Me might want to tune in for this next project from creator Liz Feldman. The show follows Paul (Ray Romano) and Lydia Morgan (Lisa Kudrow) as empty nesters who reluctantly decide to sell their beautiful Los Angeles home, whipping up a real estate frenzy of potential buyers. However, the pending sale forces the two to confront some secrets from their past. The dark comedy also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Feldman's favorite Linda Cardellini, as well as Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris, Abbi Jacobson, Denis Leary, and Poppy Liu.