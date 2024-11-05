Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

TV
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

10 New Netflix Programs Everyone Will Binge-Watch This November

Stay in this November with these top picks.

Just Go With It
Netflix
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastNov 05, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Netflix is spoiling us for choice this November, with a host of new TV shows and movies hitting screens before Thanksgiving. “With the holiday season right around the corner, November is the perfect time to reconnect with some of your favorite friends, family, foods, and, of course, movies and shows,” says Tudum. “And this month offers a buffet of all genres.” Whether you want seasonal fare, funny rom coms, or good old-fashioned action hits, you’re sure to find something that will keep you firmly planted on the couch. Here are 10 new Netflix movies and TV shows you won’t want to miss this month.

RELATED: The 26 Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now.

1. Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2

Cobra Kai Season 6Netflix

The senseis and students of Cobra Kai are heading to Barcelona for Season 6, Part 2 of the hit Karate Kid spinoff. “The first thing that you’re going to notice is we’re not in the Valley anymore,” co-creator Hayden Schlossberg tells Tudum. “It’s a totally different environment. The competitive space is different from previous All Valley tournaments. There’s no crowd watching. This is a karate temple that they’re going to, where the only people in attendance are black belts or karate masters.” Watch the second part of season 6 on November 15.

2. Hot Frosty

Hot Frosty

Netflix

Lacey Chabert brings the holiday spirit in this movie about a girl who falls in love with a handsome snowman. “It’s really funny and light and lovely,” Chabert tells Tudum. “But there is also a throughline of a lot of heart, and all of these characters are kind of going through something — whether it’s something more comedic or something more deeply emotionally rooted. I think this movie has a very special tone to it.” Watch Hot Frosty on November 13.

3. Our Little Secret

Our Little Secret

Netflix

Lindsay Lohan stars in this romantic comedy coming out on November 27. “The movie is about a girl who’s dating someone, and she goes to meet his family for the holidays,” Lohan tells Tudum. “Then she bumps into her ex, who is dating her boyfriend’s sister. And all kinds of stuff breaks loose.”

4. A Man on the Inside

A Man on the Inside

Netflix

Ted Danson plays a private investigator going undercover in a retirement home in this comedy series airing on November 21. “This is a multigenerational show, and it is equally important to investigate the inner lives of the people who are my age — because it’s a weird thing, when your parents start to need your help. You’re not used to that,” creator Mike Schur tells Tudum. “The whole basis for the relationship was that you need their help. It struck me as such a good idea to adapt this because we just don’t talk about this stuff. It feels painful, and it’s especially hard to talk about it directly with your parents.”

RELATED: 7 Netflix Shows Axed Too Soon.

5. Just Go With It

Just Go With It

Netflix

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star in this 2011 romantic comedy coming to Netflix on November 1. Brooklyn Decker rounds out the cast in this fan-favorite film.

6. Whiplash

Whiplash

Netflix

Critically-acclaimed movie Whiplash is finally coming to Netflix on November 1. “‘Whiplash’ is cinematic adrenalin,” says Brian Tallerico for RogerEbert.com. “In an era when so many films feel more refined by focus groups or marketing managers, it is a deeply personal and vibrantly alive drama.”

7. The Lost City

The Lost City

Netflix

One of the funniest movies in recent years, this Sandra Bullock vehicle starring Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, and Daniel Radcliffe is a satire of all the Indiana Jones-type blockbusters. Watch it on November 9.

8. The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious

Netflix

The Fast and the Furious is the original (and some might argue the best) movie in the franchise, back when they focused on street racing instead of becoming international superheroes blasting cars into space. The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious and Fast Five are all available to watch on November 12.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Netflix Shows You Missed.

9. The Creature Cases Chapter 4

The Creature Cases Chapter 4

Netflix

This fun animated series for preschoolers is coming to Netflix on November 25. Kids and adults alike will enjoy following special agents Sam and Kit as they solve mysteries in the animal kingdom.

10. Our Oceans

Our Oceans

Netflix

This gorgeous documentary series explores the beauty of the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, Southern, and Arctic oceans. Using cutting-edge technology to let us see beneath the waves, this show is a must-see. Watch on Netflix on November 20.

The Latest

Mike Wolfe on 'American Pickers'

Mike Wolfe’s Top Finds From American Pickers

historical fiction titles

26 Historical Fiction Books Worth Reading

Cover of Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel "Atmosphere" on a blue and orange background

"Daisy Jones" Author Taylor Jenkins Reid Announces New Book

Ryan Seacrest while hosting Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest Sends "Wheel of Fortune" Numbers Soaring

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.