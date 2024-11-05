10 New Netflix Programs Everyone Will Binge-Watch This November

Netflix is spoiling us for choice this November, with a host of new TV shows and movies hitting screens before Thanksgiving. “With the holiday season right around the corner, November is the perfect time to reconnect with some of your favorite friends, family, foods, and, of course, movies and shows,” says Tudum . “And this month offers a buffet of all genres.” Whether you want seasonal fare, funny rom coms, or good old-fashioned action hits, you’re sure to find something that will keep you firmly planted on the couch. Here are 10 new Netflix movies and TV shows you won’t want to miss this month.

1. Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 Netflix The senseis and students of Cobra Kai are heading to Barcelona for Season 6, Part 2 of the hit Karate Kid spinoff. “The first thing that you’re going to notice is we’re not in the Valley anymore,” co-creator Hayden Schlossberg tells Tudum . “It’s a totally different environment. The competitive space is different from previous All Valley tournaments. There’s no crowd watching. This is a karate temple that they’re going to, where the only people in attendance are black belts or karate masters.” Watch the second part of season 6 on November 15.

2. Hot Frosty Netflix Lacey Chabert brings the holiday spirit in this movie about a girl who falls in love with a handsome snowman. “It’s really funny and light and lovely,” Chabert tells Tudum . “But there is also a throughline of a lot of heart, and all of these characters are kind of going through something — whether it’s something more comedic or something more deeply emotionally rooted. I think this movie has a very special tone to it.” Watch Hot Frosty on November 13.

3. Our Little Secret Netflix Lindsay Lohan stars in this romantic comedy coming out on November 27. “The movie is about a girl who’s dating someone, and she goes to meet his family for the holidays,” Lohan tells Tudum . “Then she bumps into her ex, who is dating her boyfriend’s sister. And all kinds of stuff breaks loose.”

4. A Man on the Inside Netflix Ted Danson plays a private investigator going undercover in a retirement home in this comedy series airing on November 21. “This is a multigenerational show, and it is equally important to investigate the inner lives of the people who are my age — because it’s a weird thing, when your parents start to need your help. You’re not used to that,” creator Mike Schur tells Tudum . “The whole basis for the relationship was that you need their help. It struck me as such a good idea to adapt this because we just don’t talk about this stuff. It feels painful, and it’s especially hard to talk about it directly with your parents.” RELATED: 7 Netflix Shows Axed Too Soon.

5. Just Go With It Netflix Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star in this 2011 romantic comedy coming to Netflix on November 1. Brooklyn Decker rounds out the cast in this fan-favorite film.

6. Whiplash Netflix Critically-acclaimed movie Whiplash is finally coming to Netflix on November 1. “‘Whiplash’ is cinematic adrenalin,” says Brian Tallerico for RogerEbert.com . “In an era when so many films feel more refined by focus groups or marketing managers, it is a deeply personal and vibrantly alive drama.”

7. The Lost City Netflix One of the funniest movies in recent years, this Sandra Bullock vehicle starring Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, and Daniel Radcliffe is a satire of all the Indiana Jones-type blockbusters. Watch it on November 9.

8. The Fast and the Furious Netflix The Fast and the Furious is the original (and some might argue the best) movie in the franchise, back when they focused on street racing instead of becoming international superheroes blasting cars into space. The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious and Fast Five are all available to watch on November 12. RELATED: 10 Underrated Netflix Shows You Missed.

9. The Creature Cases Chapter 4 Netflix This fun animated series for preschoolers is coming to Netflix on November 25. Kids and adults alike will enjoy following special agents Sam and Kit as they solve mysteries in the animal kingdom.