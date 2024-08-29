11 Netflix Shows Premiering in September You Won't Want to Miss

Summer is over but there’s no need to be sad—Netflix’s September lineup has some great options to cheer you up as we head into the fall and holiday season. The streaming giant is offering new seasons of favorite shows and hotly-anticipated new productions, both for adults and kids. There’s romance, reality TV, drama, comedy, documentaries, and more. Here are 11 Netflix shows premiering in September that you won’t want to miss.

1. The Perfect Couple Netflix Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber star in this six-part adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times best-selling novel. The limited series airs on September 5.

2. Twilight of the Gods (Season 1) Netflix Twilight of the Gods (Season 1) airs on September 19. “My imagination was always really sparked by the Norse gods... Thor, Odin, an adventure story about love and redemption and revenge set in this amazing landscape,” creator Zach Snyder told Netflix. “It just really made me want to dig in and get involved.”

3. Heels (Season 1 and 2) Starz Wrestling drama Heels comes to Netflix on September 15. “Some families may argue at the dinner table, but this family takes its scuffles straight to the wrestling ring,” Netflix says. “The critically acclaimed series Heels follows two brothers who work for their family wrestling company in small-town Georgia. After their father’s death, the fictional stories they tell in the ring slowly begin to trickle into their real lives.”

4. Emily in Paris (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix She’s back! Lily Collins returns as the titular character on September 12. But will there be a season 5? “Well, let’s see how long they want us for,” creator Darren Star tells The Hollywood Reporter . “To me, great characters on a great series are like, I have a hard time letting go and saying goodbye. They always take you places. If you look at Sex and the City [which was created by Star], It’s still happening 25 years later.” RELATED: The 26 Best TV Shows on netflix Right Now.

5. Call the Midwife (Season 13) Netflix The latest season of the UK show airs on September 2. “In impoverished East London in the '50s and '60s, a group of midwives — some of whom are also nuns — find joy and heartbreak in and outside their work,” Netflix describes the cult favorite.

6. Nobody Wants This Netflix Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in this romance about “falling for a nice Jewish boy,” show creator Erin Foster tells Tudum . Foster based the story, about a rabbi and a free-spirited woman falling in love, on her own romance. All 10 episodes of Season 1 premiere on September 26.

7. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Netflix The second installment of the "Monster" anthology from co-creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan tells the story of the killer Menendez brothers. The show premiers on Netflix on September 19.

8. Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 2) Netflix The much-anticipated second season of the show is almost here! “Six young hopefuls at the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp learn the skills they need to become the next generation of amazing racers,” Netflix describes this hit kids cartoon. Watch it on September 9. RELATED: The Saddest TV Deaths of All Time.

9. The Circle (Season 7) Netflix Starting on September 11, new episodes of The Circle will roll out each Wednesday until the finale. “Chaos awaits a new group of contestants who’ll compete for a huge cash prize and become the top influencer. As always, it’s up to them to decide if they want to play as themselves or as somebody else,” Netflix says.

10. Ancient Aliens (Season 8) History Channel Ancient Aliens returns to Netflix on September 15. “Ancient alien theorists search for proof that, thousands of years ago, extraterrestrials landed on Earth and helped shape human civilization,” Netflix describes the show.

11. Penelope (Season 1) Netflix Penelope will be available on September 24. “Megan Stott (Little Fires Everywhere, Yes Day, Aftermath) plays the title character, a 16-year-old who feels out of place in modern society and is drawn into the unknown wilderness, where she begins to form a new life for herself,” Netflix says.



