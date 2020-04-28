Here's Why Michael Jordan Fans Are Concerned for His Health

Millions of nostalgic NBA fans have been tuning in on Sunday evenings to watch the docuseries The Last Dance about the legendary Chicago Bulls team of the 1990s. The docuseries provides an almost hagiographic portrayal of Michael Jordan, long considered one of—if not the—greatest basketball player of all time. He is interviewed extensively throughout the miniseries, and while viewers are of course enthralled with his thoughts on the peak of his career, many have also been wondering, "What's going on with Michael Jordan's eyes?" Viewers have been curious as to why his eyes appear to be bloodshot and yellow in hue.

I have to know how Michael Jordan's eyes got so yellow over the years — Bon Bon (@mbonbon123) April 27, 2020

What's going on with Michael Jordan's eyes? They look to have a shade of yellow. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/cXx12ziuZ4 — Ben Maller (@benmaller) April 27, 2020

Can a medical professional explain why Michael Jordan's eyes look like that? — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) April 27, 2020

On Twitter, fans are suggesting it could be jaundice, which is more common in newborns, but can occur in people of all ages. The primary symptom of jaundice is a yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes. The issue can vary by the amount of waste material called bilirubin found in the blood.

Serious question – does Michael Jordan have jaundice or some type of liver disease? His eyes appear very yellow. #TheLastDance — Beth Davis (@bethdavis10) April 21, 2020

Jaundice normally indicates a problem with the liver or bile duct, and others have similarly wondered if Jordan is dealing with some sort of liver disease.

I know we have enough health concerns to worry about right now, but is anyone else concerned for Michael Jordan's jaundice eyes in the "Last Dance"? Like for real it looks like he's in liver failure. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/ScUrMgd29e — Jill (@jillyyybeannnn) April 27, 2020

Jordan has never commented publicly, however, on any liver problems or jaundice, which is leading others to believe his discolored eyes could be due to melanin, the pigment that gives color to our skin.

Michael Jordan's eyes are that color due to melanin, he doesn't have kidney disease it's natural and I've seen it in many older black folk #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/cEMcEUUtO9 — Jack Shots (@44Risen) April 22, 2020

New York-based ophthalmologist Gary S. Hirshfield, MD, explained to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, that "the most common cause of the whites of the eyes taking on a brownish and sometimes blotchy color in African-Americans is melanin pigment in the surface tissue of the eye, known as the sclera and conjunctiva."

Hirschfield adds that the condition is benign and "can sometimes be confused with a yellowing of the whites of the eyes which may be a sign of liver disease."

So, while there is social media speculation about Jordan's eyes, and perhaps his overall health, it's wholly possible that he's as fit and happy as ever.