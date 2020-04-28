Culture

Here's Why Michael Jordan Fans Are Concerned for His Health

ESPN's The Last Dance docuseries has viewers curious about the basketball legend's well-being.

By Colby Hall
April 28, 2020
Millions of nostalgic NBA fans have been tuning in on Sunday evenings to watch the docuseries The Last Dance about the legendary Chicago Bulls team of the 1990s. The docuseries provides an almost hagiographic portrayal of Michael Jordan, long considered one of—if not the—greatest basketball player of all time. He is interviewed extensively throughout the miniseries, and while viewers are of course enthralled with his thoughts on the peak of his career, many have also been wondering, "What's going on with Michael Jordan's eyes?" Viewers have been curious as to why his eyes appear to be bloodshot and yellow in hue.

On Twitter, fans are suggesting it could be jaundice, which is more common in newborns, but can occur in people of all ages. The primary symptom of jaundice is a yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes. The issue can vary by the amount of waste material called bilirubin found in the blood.

Jaundice normally indicates a problem with the liver or bile duct, and others have similarly wondered if Jordan is dealing with some sort of liver disease.

Jordan has never commented publicly, however, on any liver problems or jaundice, which is leading others to believe his discolored eyes could be due to melanin, the pigment that gives color to our skin.

New York-based ophthalmologist Gary S. Hirshfield, MD, explained to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, that "the most common cause of the whites of the eyes taking on a brownish and sometimes blotchy color in African-Americans is melanin pigment in the surface tissue of the eye, known as the sclera and conjunctiva."

Hirschfield adds that the condition is benign and "can sometimes be confused with a yellowing of the whites of the eyes which may be a sign of liver disease."

So, while there is social media speculation about Jordan's eyes, and perhaps his overall health, it's wholly possible that he's as fit and happy as ever. And for the strange symptoms we should all be on the lookout for, here are 45 Sneaky Signs You're Unhealthier Than You May Think.

 

