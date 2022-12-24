Marisa Tomei Swears by This $12 Face Wash for Glowing Skin at 58

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Marisa Tomei, a definite American sweetheart, has managed to keep her glowing skin just as youthful as the days when she played Mona Lisa Vito in the comedy classic My Cousin Vinny. Now, 58 and a star of the Spiderman franchise, she keeps up her flawless complexion with a no-fuss skincare routine that's chock-full of affordable items. Read on to discover the products she swears by, including a drugstore gem that you can get for only 12 bucks.

1 The stunning starlet has a minimal skincare routine.

Tomei, unlike some other stars, doesn't like to use too many products on her skin. For her beauty routine, the actress favors simplicity over complexity.

"I've always kept it really simple," Tomei told Vogue. "Growing up, I was interested in meditation and in grounding myself. That led to how I take care of my body in the best way."

She also noted that her sensitivity to food and skincare ingredients requires her to only put the highest-quality products in her body and on her skin. "I have very sensitive skin, and a sensitive system, so the most pure food-grade ingredients work the best for me," she noted. "I can't have things with chemicals … I get really red, and breakout—my skin doesn't like it."

2 Tomei swears by this $12 face wash.

Tomei's uses a trusty drugstore gem to cleanse her youthful and dewy skin. In her Vogue Beauty Secrets video that she filmed in 2021, Tomei revealed that she has been using Cetaphil's Gentle Skin Cleanser for many years. And get this, it's just 12 dollars!

This cult-favorite face wash is a gentle and equally powerful cleanser that will help cleanse your skin of dirt, oil, and makeup. It's also recommended for more mature and sensitive skin, and as a bonus, is even dermatologist recommended.

3 She fills her plate with fresh produce.

Tomei prides herself on eating only the most natural and fresh food to fuel her body and keeping her health in check.

Besides starting her day with lots of water, she loves to eat local foods that are full of beneficial nutrients. "I try to eat seasonal, local, and organic foods as much as possible, almost all the time," she told Vogue. She also revealed that she takes the supplement Sunfood to ensure she has enough greens and vitamins every day.

"I take Chlorella (Sunfood), especially if I ate something salty or sugary, or had a lot to drink because Chlorella is really good for hangovers and all kinds of toxins," she adds.

4 She finishes her look with bold eyelashes and brows.

For Tomei, her eyelashes are a key addition for her otherwise minimalist look. In her Vogue video that has now surpassed over a million views, she also revealed that she uses the popular Shiseido eyelash curler to get even longer lashes than she already has. Tomei recommends holding it on your lashes for at least four to five seconds. She then follows that up with her favorite mascara by Lancome.

Brows are also important for this star's every day makeup look, though Tomei admits to not treating them too kindly in the '90s. "I do deal with my brows now differently—I've been trying to grow them in since they were super over-plucked in the '90s," she said to Vogue.

4 Tomei swears by three products for her body.

Tomei uses three products to keep her arms and legs soft and moisturized all day long. Tomei swears by Mutha's Body Butter that is made of 100 percent natural ingredients and gives your skin a hydrated look and feel.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She also recommends Lord Jones's Bump & Smooth CBD Body Serum that helps combat any bumps or marks on her legs and arms. And finally, the brunette beauty uses Stilleto Cream to prepare for any red carpet events or premieres which she says is the secret to standing for long periods of time.