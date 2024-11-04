Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Home & Garden
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

5 Simple Strategies to Make Your Home Look More Expensive

This is what interior decorators advise.

A beautiful dining area in modern home
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastNov 04, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Making your home look expensive and luxurious doesn’t mean spending a huge amount of money—in fact, when it comes to home styling, less is more. A few specific touches can instantly elevate the look and feel of your living space, giving the impression you put lots of time and funds into decorating. Here are five simple strategies to make your home look luxe and beautiful.

RELATED: 50 Amazing Affordable Interior Design Tips.

Statement Lighting

A modern chandelier hanging in a living room

Shutterstock

Beautiful statement lighting can help make your home look luxurious. “It can dramatically elevate the appearance of a home, making it look more expensive and sophisticated,” Sarah Waldo of Washashore Home tells Good Housekeeping. “These fixtures act as focal points, drawing attention and adding a touch of luxury to any space. A well-chosen chandelier can serve as a dazzling centerpiece, while a stylish floor lamp can provide both functional illumination and a chic design element. By incorporating high-quality, eye-catching lighting, you not only enhance the overall ambiance but also create an impression of opulence and refinement.”

Update Your Staircase

A staircase in a beautiful home

Shutterstock

When was the last time you really considered your staircase style? “A staircase is an integral part to the structure of any home and is the first thing that yourself and guests see when walking inside, so guaranteeing your entryway is impactful is key,” Gareth Betts, Neville Johnson’s staircase designer, tells Homes & Gardens. “A bespoke staircase is the perfect way to transform a space into something that was once ‘tired’ into somewhere that is stylish and welcoming.”

Statement Artwork

A woman hangs a canvas on a wall in room

Shutterstock

Be purposeful about how you hang your art. "Opting for one big piece of art for your wall is a great way to express opulence," Terry Fisher, a property expert of leading home buying service WeBuyAnyHome, tells Woman & Home. "Try to find one that fills 70 per cent of the wall space. But if this isn’t quite in your budget then get some matching frames and make a mural of smaller artworks."

RELATED: 30 Home Decorations No One Over 30 Should Own.

Rich Textures

An upholstered leather sofa against a red brick wall

Shutterstock

Beautiful textures can make a home look sophisticated and expensive. “Rich textures are just that — rich! They add so much depth and character to a space," designer Lorna Gross tells Good Housekeeping. "Don't be afraid to layer them atop each other for added excitement. A leather sofa against a red brick wall alongside a lacquered wood coffee table — each element adds dimension but still stands apart on its own.”

Fresh Flowers

fresh flowers in vaseShutterstock

Few things instantly elevate a space like fresh-cut flowers. “Eucalyptus is a favorite among florists for creating fragrant and luxury displays perfect for high-end interiors,” Dani Turner, customer experience director at Bunches, tells Homes & Gardens. “Paired with a simple glass vase and beautifully interspersed among fresh flowers such as lilies, carnations, roses and thistles, the stunning shapes of the eucalyptus stems will add height and dimension to any room and add a look of opulence for a more expensive interior.”

The Latest

woman sitting among Amazon boxes while shopping Amazon Prime on her phone

12 Free Perks of Amazon Prime

Older woman eating a healthy breakfast.

Nutritionists Say This Breakfast Is Perfect for Weight Loss

Mueller Original Pro-Series V Blade Veggie Chopper

Why This $20 Amazon Kitchen Gadget Has Over 30K Reviews

Christmas decorations at Hobby Lobby

8 Best Things to Buy at Hobby Lobby for Christmas

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.