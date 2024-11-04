5 Simple Strategies to Make Your Home Look More Expensive

Making your home look expensive and luxurious doesn’t mean spending a huge amount of money—in fact, when it comes to home styling, less is more. A few specific touches can instantly elevate the look and feel of your living space, giving the impression you put lots of time and funds into decorating. Here are five simple strategies to make your home look luxe and beautiful.

RELATED: 50 Amazing Affordable Interior Design Tips.

Statement Lighting Shutterstock Beautiful statement lighting can help make your home look luxurious. “It can dramatically elevate the appearance of a home, making it look more expensive and sophisticated,” Sarah Waldo of Washashore Home tells Good Housekeeping . “These fixtures act as focal points, drawing attention and adding a touch of luxury to any space. A well-chosen chandelier can serve as a dazzling centerpiece, while a stylish floor lamp can provide both functional illumination and a chic design element. By incorporating high-quality, eye-catching lighting, you not only enhance the overall ambiance but also create an impression of opulence and refinement.”

Update Your Staircase Shutterstock When was the last time you really considered your staircase style? “A staircase is an integral part to the structure of any home and is the first thing that yourself and guests see when walking inside, so guaranteeing your entryway is impactful is key,” Gareth Betts, Neville Johnson’s staircase designer, tells Homes & Gardens . “A bespoke staircase is the perfect way to transform a space into something that was once ‘tired’ into somewhere that is stylish and welcoming.”

Statement Artwork Shutterstock Be purposeful about how you hang your art. "Opting for one big piece of art for your wall is a great way to express opulence," Terry Fisher, a property expert of leading home buying service WeBuyAnyHome, tells Woman & Home . "Try to find one that fills 70 per cent of the wall space. But if this isn’t quite in your budget then get some matching frames and make a mural of smaller artworks." RELATED: 30 Home Decorations No One Over 30 Should Own.

Rich Textures Shutterstock Beautiful textures can make a home look sophisticated and expensive. “Rich textures are just that — rich! They add so much depth and character to a space," designer Lorna Gross tells Good Housekeeping. "Don't be afraid to layer them atop each other for added excitement. A leather sofa against a red brick wall alongside a lacquered wood coffee table — each element adds dimension but still stands apart on its own.”