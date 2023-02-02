Smarter Living

You Can Now Buy Hardware-Themed Jewelry at Lowe's

The products are pricey, but profits go to a good cause.

February 2, 2023
When you're looking to invest in a piece of jewelry, you head to a local jeweler or perhaps order from a well-known brand online. Your first thought, however, probably isn't Lowe's. The home improvement retailer is known for many things, including power tools, appliances, and even furniture. But now, Lowe's is now adding a fashion-forward component to its inventory via Pavé The Way Jewelry. Read on to find out how to get your hands on the new hardware-themed selections.

The jewelry line is a first for Lowe's.

pave the way saw necklace lowe's
Lowe's

Pavé The Way Jewelry announced its partnership with Lowe's, debuting the "Empowerment Tools Collection" on Feb. 1, according to a press release. The jewelry category is a first for the home improvement store and will include necklaces and earrings in gold, silver, rose gold, and gunmetal finishes. Per the release, all jewelry pieces are made from recycled sterling silver and "ethically sourced diamonds."

The collection features several whimsical choices, including gold-plated earrings shaped the Phillips- and flat-head bolts, as well as necklaces with pendants in the shape of rulers, ladders, power drills, wrenches, saws, doorknobs, scissors, spark plugs, and even fire extinguishers, among others.

The pieces aren't cheap.

Lowe's mobile app
Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

You might read these descriptions and think they'd make a good gag gift, but the collection is actually quite refined—and will cost you a pretty penny. Prices start at $234 for the "Silver 'Grace with Grip' Diamond Screwdriver Necklace" and go up to $534 for silver or gold plated "'Crank It Up' Diamond Wrench Stud Earrings."

The products are available on Lowes.com, "presented with fun and unique messaging meant to inspire confidence and actions that change the world," the press release states. "Worn individually or layered, the jewelry is meant to spark conversation about important causes the wearer is passionate about."

Proceeds go to a good cause.

pave the way power drill layered necklace
Lowe's

If you do decide to splurge on a power tool necklace or screw-shaped stud earrings, there's an added bonus. Per the press release, Pavé The Way donates all profits to the charity of the purchaser's choice. According to product descriptions on Lowe's website, additional information about the donation process is included with the delivery of your jewelry.

"I always say philanthropy begins at home," Joan Hornig, Pavé The Way founder and designer, said in the press release. "So it's an honor to have our brand become the first jewelry company with offerings on Lowes.com, a company centered around improving our homes. It's incredibly exciting to bring our products, messaging, and mission to Lowes.com with the hope of empowering even more consumers."

Best Life reached out to Lowe's for comment on the new partnership, but has yet to hear back.

Lowe's recently made another unique move.

lowe's kids birthday party
Lowe's Companies, Inc.

While jewelry might not seem like it's in Lowe's wheelhouse, the retailer is clearly broadening its horizons, as it also recently introduced in-store birthday parties.

Lowe's announced the "Build a Birthday" initiative in a Jan.19 press release, noting that the program "aims to inspire the next generation of buildings while giving parents a comprehensive one-stop party solution." The option to book a paid, private party on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday is available at 10 Lowe's stores in New York, New Jersey, Utah, North Carolina, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, California, Texas, and Arizona.

Over two hours, kids can build wooden castles, race cars, or custom wall shelves—all while sporting their safety goggles, aprons, and "party construction hats." Food and drinks from Domino's are available as an "upgrade," the press release notes.

"Home improvement is about the whole family and that's why we have Weekending at Lowe's events every Saturday at our stores, including our kids' workshops that help us feel connected to our littlest DIYers," Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president of enterprise brand and marketing, said in the release. "And this launch is a natural extension of that relationship—not only do we want to inspire future builders, but we want DIY—and Lowe's—to be an integral part of family milestones and memories."

