10 U.S. States With the Most Toxic Lead Pipes as Nationwide Replacement Deadline Looms

President Biden just pledged $2.6 billion to replace all the remaining lead pipes in the United States within the next 10 years, using the new funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. "We're here today because we're finally addressing an issue that should have been addressed a long time ago in this country — the danger that lead pipes pose to our drinking water," the President said while in Milwaukee . "For too long, local communities have known how important it was to deal with this problem. It hadn't been given the national priority that it demanded though. I'm here today to tell you that I'm finally insisting that it gets prioritized and I'm insisting it get done."

Lead pipes have been banned since the 1980s, but there are around 9.2 million lead service lines still across the country, according to the EPA. “Everyone in this country should be able to turn on their tap for a glass of water and know that it’s safe to drink,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said at a press briefing. Here are the 10 U.S. states with the most toxic lead pipes, according to the EPA

10. Wisconsin Shutterstock Wisconsin comes in at number 10. “Lead can enter drinking water through the corrosion of your home's plumbing materials and water lines connecting your home to a water main,” says the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources . “In Wisconsin, a 1984 law banned lead solder, but nationally, the laws weren’t implemented until 1988. Some drinking water fixtures were manufactured with lead until 1996 and may have included small amounts of lead in brass components until 2014.”

9. New Jersey Shutterstock New Jersey will receive $123.1 million to remove lead pipes in the state. “Every New Jerseyan deserves safe drinking water when they turn on their tap and this major injection of funding will further bolster the work to achieve that goal,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia . “For too long, the urgent need to improve our drinking water systems has far outweighed the available funding. This crucial Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding is helping close that gap.”

8. North Carolina Shutterstock North Carolina will receive $76 million to replace lead drinking water lines. “President Biden is putting an end to this generational public health problem,” Regan , a North Carolina native, says. “With the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements and historic investments in lead pipe replacement, the Biden-Harris administration is fulfilling its commitment that no community, regardless of race, geography, or wealth, should have to worry about lead-contaminated water in their homes.”

7. Tennessee iStock Tennessee comes in at number 7 on the list. "Lead is rarely found naturally in our source water or in the treated water flowing through the distribution system," says Nashville.gov . "More commonly, lead leaches into water over time through corrosion. Lead can leach into water from lead pipes, copper pipes with lead solder, faucets or fittings made of brass. The amount of lead in your water depends on the types and amounts of minerals in the water, how long the water stays in the pipes, the water's corrosivity, and water temperature."

6. New York elenaleonova/iStock New York comes in at number 6 on the list. “I think there is very broad support for doing this. Nobody wants to be drinking lead-contaminated tap water or basically sipping their water out of a lead straw, which is what millions of people are doing today," Erik Olson, a health and food expert at the nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council, tells NBC New York .

5. Texas Shutterstock The EPA estimates that 7% of water lines in Texas have lead. The state will receive $414 million to replace them. “We were operating in the dark because so few utilities (reported) and few inventories existed,” Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas, told The Texas Tribune . “This new survey came back with more than two times as many (lead service lines in Texas) as we previously understood.”

4. Pennsylvania Shutterstock Pennsylvania will receive more than 152 million to replace lead pipes in the state. “The Pennsylvania constitution guarantees the right to clean drinking water, but lead pipes pose critical health concerns to families across the Commonwealth,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (PA). “Thanks to the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania will receive yet another round of funding to replace dangerous lead service lines. With this funding, we are restoring trust in our water supply, so that no family needs to think twice about drinking from the tap.”

3. Ohio Shutterstock Ohio will receive more than $184 million to replace lead pipes. service lines remain in service, and approximately ten percent of customer-owned service lines contain lead," said Rep. Marcy Kaptur . "The risks posed by lead service lines disproportionally impact our most underserved communities. I am pleased to see the State of Ohio receive this much needed infusion of $184 Million funding to help ensure that all Ohioans have access to clean, healthy, and safe drinking water."

2. Illinois Shutterstock Illinois will receive more than $240 million to replace dangerous lead pipes. “No matter where you live, everyone should have access to clean, safe drinking water. Today’s announcement is another win in the fight to see this mission through and replace dangerous lead service lines in Illinois. This is just one example of the life changing benefits we are witnessing as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said Rep. Mike Quigley . “I would like to commend the EPA and the Biden Administration for taking real action and continuing their commitment to a future in which access to safe drinking water is a right, not a privilege.”

1. Florida Shutterstock Florida really can’t catch a break—aside from Hurricane Helene and now Hurricane Milton, the EPA says Florida has the most lead pipes in the country. The state will receive $376 million to replace the dangerous pipes. "Studies show ... communities of color have been the hardest hit," President Biden said . "One study showed Black children were at least two times more likely to have elevated levels of lead in their blood than children of other racial groups. We have an obligation to make things right."

