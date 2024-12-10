Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Home & Garden
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

The 2 Things You Need to Do to Keep Your Bathroom Mold-Free, Doctor Says

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends seeking professional help for affected areas over 10 square feet.

closeup of a person wearing pink gloves cleaning the grout of shower tiles
Shutterstock
Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverDec 10, 2024
Emily Weaver
Freelance Writer
Since becoming a freelance writer in 2019, Emily has developed significant experience covering viral pop culture ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health: An Evaluation of Antifungal Agents for the Treatment of Fungal Contamination in Indoor Air Environments

EPA: Mold Cleanup in Your Home

Despite being compact, the bathroom is one of the trickiest spaces to disinfect in a home. Every fixture, including the toilet, sink, and shower, requires its own cleaning protocol, especially when it comes to preventing and removing mold. According to Mansfield Plumbing, "mold reproduces by releasing tiny, microscopic spores into the air." Once the spores have latched onto "a moist surface at an ideal temperature" (think: a damp corner of the shower), mold can visibly appear within 48 hours.

Maintaining a mold-free bathroom can be tough work, but it’s not impossible. In a TikTok video, naturopathic doctor Torrie Thompson, DC, DNM, shared two easy ways to keep your bathroom mold-free. She also explained how to tell when it’s time to contact a professional.

RELATED: How Often Do You Wash Your Towels? Doctor Warns They're Probably Full of "Infectious Bacteria."

Invest in a dehumidifier.

To keep mold from growing in your bathroom, you want to keep it “extremely clean and extremely dry,” said Thompson. Mold thrives off humidity and moisture, so propping open a window, turning on the shower vent, or investing in a dehumidifier is key.

“You don’t want the humidity to get high, so either run the fan after the shower [or] while you’re in the shower, or you can get a dehumidifier and keep it in your bathroom so there’s no moisture in the air,” she explained.

Clean with distilled vinegar, not bleach.

If you use bleach-based cleaning products, it might be time to purge your supplies. Thompson is strongly against bleach, especially when it comes to cleaning the bathroom and preventing mold.

“Do not use bleach,” she told followers. “All bleach does is take the top layer—the colored layer—of mold off, and the strong spores survive. Then you end up with a super mold that grows back.”

Instead, spray the affected area with distilled vinegar. This will “actually take care of the spores itself, so they don’t come back,” explained Thompson.

You can find distilled vinegar at Target, Walmart, Amazon, or your local grocer. However, in order for it to penetrate the root, the vinegar must have an acetic level of at least four percent, according to research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

RELATED: Why You Shouldn't Be Cleaning Your Bathroom With Bleach, According to Experts.

When to hire a professional

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), mold removal doesn’t require professional help unless the affected area is more than 10 square feet (that’s about three feet by three feet.) That said, if the mold was caused by contaminated water or it’s taking over your heating/ventilation/air conditioning (HVAC) system, then it’s time to enlist the help of an expert.

“Places that are often or always damp can be hard to maintain completely free of mold. If there's some mold in the shower or elsewhere in the bathroom that seems to reappear, increasing ventilation (running a fan or opening a window) and cleaning more frequently will usually prevent mold from recurring, or at least keep the mold to a minimum,” the EPA suggests.

Those with health concerns should consult their doctor and seek professional help.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

TAGS:
Health Advice
Cleaning
Sources referenced in this article

International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health: An Evaluation of Antifungal Agents for the Treatment of Fungal Contamination in Indoor Air Environments

EPA: Mold Cleanup in Your Home

The Latest

exterior of walgreens

Walgreens Is Closing More Stores

closeup of a man removing a sheet pan meal from the oven wearing black oven gloves

QVC Recalls 1.1 Million Pairs of Oven Gloves

A woman in bed looking frustrated after a bad sleep

How to Spot the Signs Your Bedding Needs to Be Replaced

chicago airport at christmastime

6 Essential Travel Items If You're Flying for the Holidays

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.