The 2 Things You Need to Do to Keep Your Bathroom Mold-Free, Doctor Says

Despite being compact, the bathroom is one of the trickiest spaces to disinfect in a home. Every fixture, including the toilet, sink, and shower, requires its own cleaning protocol, especially when it comes to preventing and removing mold. According to Mansfield Plumbing, "mold reproduces by releasing tiny, microscopic spores into the air." Once the spores have latched onto "a moist surface at an ideal temperature" (think: a damp corner of the shower), mold can visibly appear within 48 hours.

Maintaining a mold-free bathroom can be tough work, but it’s not impossible. In a TikTok video, naturopathic doctor Torrie Thompson, DC, DNM, shared two easy ways to keep your bathroom mold-free. She also explained how to tell when it’s time to contact a professional.

Invest in a dehumidifier.

To keep mold from growing in your bathroom, you want to keep it “extremely clean and extremely dry,” said Thompson. Mold thrives off humidity and moisture, so propping open a window, turning on the shower vent, or investing in a dehumidifier is key.

“You don’t want the humidity to get high, so either run the fan after the shower [or] while you’re in the shower, or you can get a dehumidifier and keep it in your bathroom so there’s no moisture in the air,” she explained.

Clean with distilled vinegar, not bleach.

If you use bleach-based cleaning products, it might be time to purge your supplies. Thompson is strongly against bleach, especially when it comes to cleaning the bathroom and preventing mold.

“Do not use bleach,” she told followers. “All bleach does is take the top layer—the colored layer—of mold off, and the strong spores survive. Then you end up with a super mold that grows back.”

Instead, spray the affected area with distilled vinegar. This will “actually take care of the spores itself, so they don’t come back,” explained Thompson.

You can find distilled vinegar at Target, Walmart, Amazon, or your local grocer. However, in order for it to penetrate the root, the vinegar must have an acetic level of at least four percent, according to research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

When to hire a professional

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), mold removal doesn’t require professional help unless the affected area is more than 10 square feet (that’s about three feet by three feet.) That said, if the mold was caused by contaminated water or it’s taking over your heating/ventilation/air conditioning (HVAC) system, then it’s time to enlist the help of an expert.

“Places that are often or always damp can be hard to maintain completely free of mold. If there's some mold in the shower or elsewhere in the bathroom that seems to reappear, increasing ventilation (running a fan or opening a window) and cleaning more frequently will usually prevent mold from recurring, or at least keep the mold to a minimum,” the EPA suggests.

Those with health concerns should consult their doctor and seek professional help.