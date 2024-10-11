"Jeopardy!" Fans are Still Talking About This "Hot Priest" Contestant

Attractive religious leaders are having a moment right now, from fictitious Rabbi Noah in Nobody Wants This to the very real, very good-looking Father Steve Jakubowski on "Jeopardy!." Jakubowski, 29, recently won the hearts of countless starstruck fans after his September 19 appearance on the show, many of whom are still swooning over the “hot priest”.

It doesn’t hurt that Jakubowski also comes across as a very nice person. “They could not have picked a better person [to be on the show],” Lori Nava, a youth minister at Jakubowski’s parish, told National Catholic Register . “He’s so smart. He’s fun. He’s so good with the kids. He brings with him such zeal and energy. He’s a joy.” Here’s how the photogenic Father is dealing with his new-found fame.

Repping the Church Copyright Jeopardy!/YouTube Jakubowski hails from the St. Ignatius Martyr parish in Austin, Texas, where his episode was projected live on a big screen at the gym. His mother Susan and father Mike were thrilled their son appeared on TV in his priestly robes. “Our prayer was that the joy of his vocation would come through. That was true in spades,” Susan told the Register. “He was a poster, a billboard, for the Church.”

Lifelong Fan Copyright Jeopardy!/YouTube Jakubowski has watched "Jeopardy!" since he was a kid. “I hope some good came out of it,” he told the Register. “My job is to preach the Gospel. That has nothing to do with "Jeopardy!". But it does reach a large audience. So I hope I made a positive impression of a priest.”

Ordained In April It's been an eventful year for Jakubowski, who was ordained in April at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame (he majored in math and philosophy). A few days before "Jeopardy!" aired, he officiated his sister Elizabeth's wedding at the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Flying to Los Angeles Jeopardy! / YouTube Jakubowski first applied to be on the show ten years ago, and finally got his shot this year, flying to Los Angeles for the taping itself. He wasn’t allowed to talk about the show. “He told me, ‘Mom, if I tell you, you wouldn’t be able to tell anyone.’ So I didn’t find out,” Susan told the Register. “He was a great student. Did the Quiz Bowl; National Merit Scholar,” she says.

Donating His Money Copyright Jeopardy!/YouTube Jakubowski may have only walked away with $2000 (which he is donating to the parish) but he certainly made an impression during his brief time on TV. “I wanted to show who I am in real life,” he says. We fully expect to see Jakubowski on screen again at some point!



