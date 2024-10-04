I'm an Interior Designer, and I'd Never Buy These 5 Things From T.J. Maxx

When it comes to furnishing an empty space, I could get everything I need (and a little bit more) from T.J. Maxx. It may require several trips to different store locations, but trust and believe I’d find cookware, bedding, a set of chairs, an ottoman and coffee table, tchotchkes, and, depending on the time of year, seasonal decor, too. Now, that doesn’t mean I’d be necessarily right in my interior design choices—just ask professional interior designer Jennifer Laura. According to the TikToker ( @jenniferlauraliving ), there are some things you should never purchase from T.J. Maxx, especially when it comes to sprucing up your home. Get her advice on what not to buy, plus what you should purchase instead.

1. Trendy seasonal decor Copyright @jenniferlauraliving / TikTok Don’t let those checker-print or pink velvet pumpkins fool you! Seasonal decor that veers away from “classic shapes and colors” will be something you come to regret, according to Laura. “Stay away from any trendy seasonal decor that, I promise you, when you pull out next year, you’ll already be sick of it,” she forewarned followers. You’re better off investing in decor that comes in traditional colors and shapes because they make for a “great base year after year,” she explained. For instance, Laura recommends stocking up on fall decor in seasonal orange, olive, beige, and white hues. When Christmas rolls around, stick to items in reds, greens, golds, and dark purples.

2. Accent chairs Copyright @jenniferlauraliving / TikTok Unless you’re furnishing a small apartment or home office, Laura said there’s no reason to purchase armchairs from T.J. Maxx. “Typically, the scale of these are way too small to look good in most homes,” she explained. However, T.J. Maxx’s line of dining chairs, side tables, and barstools is worth a look. These items are much bigger and will, therefore, occupy more space, helping your home feel more complete. “The scale of these are going to be much better,” she reasoned.

3. Word art decor Copyright @jenniferlauraliving / TikTok T.J. Maxx is the holy grail for Rae Dunn enthusiasts—but the obsession with word art needs to stop now. “Of course, I’m begging you to stay away from any word art. Put it down and walk away slowly,” Laura pleaded, explaining that the text canvases, wood blocks with inspirational quotes, and seasonal word art signs aren’t timeless. She suggests that the better option is to source decor that serves a purpose and also happens to have a chic design element to it, like a marble pen organizer. RELATED: 3 Things That Make Your Home Look Tacky, Interior Designer Warns.

4. Generic reproduction art Copyright @jenniferlauraliving / TikTok This just in: T.J. Maxx is not the place to shop for art. While relatively affordable, Laura argued that you get what you pay for. And in the case of art, this isn’t where you want to cut corners. However, there are other fixtures you can buy at T.J. Maxx that can double as wall art. “Stay away from generic reproduction art and instead look for their large-scale mirrors,” she offered. "They have some really great ones in different finishes that you can put above a console table.”