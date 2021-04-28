This Is How Much TV People Watch in Your State, According to Data
The number of hours people near you spend tuned to the tube may surprise you.
Television has always been a significant part of both showcasing, as well as influencing, popular culture in the United States. And we've come a long way from three networks and a dial built into a bulky box. With an ever-growing number of streaming services and the countless options available for you to watch what you want, when you want, and where you want, the TV industry is, in many ways, bigger than ever.
However, whether TV is an incredible invention with the capacity to inform, educate, and entertain or a dangerous distraction shortening our attention spans and dampening our ability to think creatively is very much a subject of debate. And some people certainly spend much more time testing those notions than others—leading us to wonder how much TV people watch depending on where they live.
Lucky for us, Verizon Wireless gathered and analyzed the most recent data available on the daily TV habits of people across the U.S. Read on to discover how much TV people watch in your state every day, on average, and see how the numbers align with your own viewing habits. And for the place where people probably make TV time a high priority of their daily lives, This Is the Laziest State in America, According to Data.
50
Utah
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:13:55
49
Maine
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:17:37
48
Vermont
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:19:43
47
Alaska
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:20:24
46
Colorado
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:28:22
45
Hawaii
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:32:58
44
Minnesota
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:33:50
43
Washington
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:35:15
42
Montana
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:36:39
41
California
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:39:03
40
Wisconsin
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:39:09
39
New Hampshire
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:40:22
38
Connecticut
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:41:03
37
Oregon
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:46:23
36
Rhode Island
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:47:26
35
North Carolina
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:50:50
34
New Mexico
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:52:06
33
New York
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:52:31
32
Maryland
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:53:23
31
Virginia
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:54:03
30
Kansas
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:56:30
29
Tennessee
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:56:36
28
Idaho
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:56:41
27
Arizona
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:57:36
26
Massachusetts
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:57:52
25
Nebraska
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:59:41
24
South Dakota
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:02:21
23
Michigan
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:02:22
22
Missouri
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:02:37
21
Indiana
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:04:35
20
Texas
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:04:35
19
Iowa
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:07:56
18
Illinois
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:08:03
17
Pennsylvania
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:13:50
16
Wyoming
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:14:32
15
Ohio
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:19:40
14
New Jersey
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:19:55
13
Kentucky
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:21:29
12
Florida
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:21:39
11
11
South Carolina
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:22:23
10
Arkansas
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:24:52
9
Georgia
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:26:29
8
Alabama
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:26:29
7
Mississippi
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:29:20
6
North Dakota
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:34:29
5
Nevada
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:34:53
4
Oklahoma
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:36:34
3
Louisiana
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:41:20
2
Delaware
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:47:09
1
West Virginia
TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 4:30:54
