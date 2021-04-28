This Is How Much TV People Watch in Your State, According to Data

Television has always been a significant part of both showcasing, as well as influencing, popular culture in the United States. And we've come a long way from three networks and a dial built into a bulky box. With an ever-growing number of streaming services and the countless options available for you to watch what you want, when you want, and where you want, the TV industry is, in many ways, bigger than ever.

However, whether TV is an incredible invention with the capacity to inform, educate, and entertain or a dangerous distraction shortening our attention spans and dampening our ability to think creatively is very much a subject of debate. And some people certainly spend much more time testing those notions than others—leading us to wonder how much TV people watch depending on where they live.

Lucky for us, Verizon Wireless gathered and analyzed the most recent data available on the daily TV habits of people across the U.S. Read on to discover how much TV people watch in your state every day, on average, and see how the numbers align with your own viewing habits. And for the place where people probably make TV time a high priority of their daily lives, This Is the Laziest State in America, According to Data.

50 Utah

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:13:55

49 Maine

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:17:37

48 Vermont

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:19:43

47 Alaska

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:20:24

46 Colorado

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:28:22

45 Hawaii

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:32:58

44 Minnesota

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:33:50

43 Washington

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:35:15

42 Montana

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:36:39

41 California

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:39:03

40 Wisconsin

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:39:09

39 New Hampshire

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:40:22

38 Connecticut

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:41:03

37 Oregon

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:46:23

36 Rhode Island

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:47:26

35 North Carolina

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:50:50

34 New Mexico

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:52:06

33 New York

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:52:31

32 Maryland

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:53:23

31 Virginia

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:54:03

30 Kansas

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:56:30

29 Tennessee

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:56:36

28 Idaho

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:56:41

27 Arizona

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:57:36

26 Massachusetts

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:57:52

25 Nebraska

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:59:41

24 South Dakota

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:02:21

23 Michigan

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:02:22

22 Missouri

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:02:37

21 Indiana

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:04:35

20 Texas

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:04:35

19 Iowa

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:07:56

18 Illinois

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:08:03

17 Pennsylvania

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:13:50

16 Wyoming

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:14:32

15 Ohio

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:19:40

14 New Jersey

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:19:55

13 Kentucky

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:21:29

12 Florida

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:21:39

11 South Carolina

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:22:23

10 Arkansas

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:24:52

9 Georgia

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:26:29

8 Alabama

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:26:29

7 Mississippi

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:29:20

6 North Dakota

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:34:29

5 Nevada

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:34:53

4 Oklahoma

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:36:34

3 Louisiana

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:41:20

2 Delaware

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:47:09

1 West Virginia

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 4:30:54

