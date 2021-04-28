Culture

This Is How Much TV People Watch in Your State, According to Data

The number of hours people near you spend tuned to the tube may surprise you.

Television has always been a significant part of both showcasing, as well as influencing, popular culture in the United States. And we've come a long way from three networks and a dial built into a bulky box. With an ever-growing number of streaming services and the countless options available for you to watch what you want, when you want, and where you want, the TV industry is, in many ways, bigger than ever.

However, whether TV is an incredible invention with the capacity to inform, educate, and entertain or a dangerous distraction shortening our attention spans and dampening our ability to think creatively is very much a subject of debate. And some people certainly spend much more time testing those notions than others—leading us to wonder how much TV people watch depending on where they live.

Lucky for us, Verizon Wireless gathered and analyzed the most recent data available on the daily TV habits of people across the U.S. Read on to discover how much TV people watch in your state every day, on average, and see how the numbers align with your own viewing habits. And for the place where people probably make TV time a high priority of their daily lives, This Is the Laziest State in America, According to Data.

50
Utah

cityscape photo of trees, buildings, and brown mountains in Salt Lake City, Utah
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:13:55

49
Maine

Aerial view of Bar Harbor Maine
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:17:37

48
Vermont

Downtown skyline view of Montpelier, USA. Montpelier is the capital city of Vermont.
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:19:43

47
Alaska

skyline photo with the Chugach mountains in Anchorage, Alaska at dusk
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:20:24

46
Colorado

skyline of denver colorado
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:28:22

45
Hawaii

An aerial photo of Waikiki Beach and downtown Honolulu, Hawaii with Diamond Head in the background
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:32:58

44
Minnesota

aerial view of the town of winona minnesota
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:33:50

43
Washington

Pier 66 at dusk in downtown Seattle, Washington
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:35:15

42
Montana

cityscape photo of downtown Bozeman, Montana
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:36:39

41
California

The skyline of Oakland, California from the bay.
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:39:03

40
Wisconsin

city skyline in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:39:09

39
New Hampshire

Manchester is the largest city in the state of New Hampshire and the largest city in northern New England. Manchester is known for its industrial heritage, riverside mills, affordability, and arts & cultural destination.
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:40:22

38
Connecticut

hartford connecticut skyline
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:41:03

37
Oregon

An aerial view of downtown Portland, Oregon
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:46:23

36
Rhode Island

cityscape photo of pier and building in downtown Providence, Rhode Island
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:47:26

35
North Carolina

cityscape photo of Raleigh, North Carolina
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:50:50

34
New Mexico

new mexico
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:52:06

33
New York

cityscape photo of buildings and the skyline in New York City, New York
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:52:31

32
Maryland

baltimore skyline
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:53:23

31
Virginia

james river skyline, richmond, virginia
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:54:03

30
Kansas

buildings and the Cooper dome in the downtown area of Topeka, Kansas
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:56:30

29
Tennessee

cityscape photo of buildings, a highway, and the Sunsphere in Knoxville, Tennessee
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:56:36

28
Idaho

Cityscape photo of Boise, Idaho
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:56:41

27
Arizona

An aerial shot of skyscrapers that make up the skyline of Phoenix, Arizona
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:57:36

26
Massachusetts

Massachusetts
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:57:52

25
Nebraska

cityscape photos of buildings and streets in Omaha, Nebraska
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 2:59:41

24
South Dakota

sioux falls south dakota
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:02:21

23
Michigan

detroit skyline
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:02:22

22
Missouri

cityscape photo of St. Louis, Missouri at dusk
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:02:37

21
Indiana

The skyline of Indianapolis, Indiana
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:04:35

20
Texas

cityscape photo of buildings, highway, and lake in Austin, Texas
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:04:35

19
Iowa

des moines iowa
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:07:56

18
Illinois

Illinois
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:08:03

17
Pennsylvania

Philadelphia
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:13:50

16
Wyoming

A view of Casper, Wyoming with snowy mountains in the background
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:14:32

15
Ohio

cityscape photo of downtown Columbus, Ohio
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:19:40

14
New Jersey

cityscape photo of buildings in downtown Jersey City, New Jersey
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:19:55

13
Kentucky

An aerial view of downtown Lexington, Kentucky on a clear day
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:21:29

12
Florida

cityscape photo of a roundabout and buildings in Tampa, Florida at sunset
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:21:39

11
South Carolina

downtown columbia south carolina
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:22:23

10
Arkansas

little rock arkansas
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:24:52

9
Georgia

cityscape photo of Atlanta, Georgia
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:26:29

8
Alabama

cityscape photo of a highway, homes, and buildings in Mobile, Alabama
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:26:29

7
Mississippi

Jackson is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Mississippi.
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:29:20

6
North Dakota

university of north dakota
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:34:29

5
Nevada

cityscape photo of mountains and skyline in Reno, Nevado
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:34:53

4
Oklahoma

city skyline of downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:36:34

3
Louisiana

baton rouge louisiana
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:41:20

2
Delaware

canal next to a dock, restaurant, and roses in the foreground in Lewes, Delaware
iStock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 3:47:09

1
West Virginia

charleston west virginia skyline
Shutterstock

TV watched per day (hr:min:s): 4:30:54

