This Is the Most Popular Condiment in Your State, According to Data

Whether it's a specific brand of hot sauce you keep at arm's reach at all times or a simple classic such as ketchup, odds are you probably have a favorite condiment to put on everything from scrambled eggs to the burgers you grill in your backyard. Where you live might even influence what you put at the top of that list of your favorite sauces, new research suggests. Popular job-search site Zippia analyzed recent Google Trends data to see which one of a predetermined list of 25 popular sauces was searched for more than any other in each U.S. state. Read on to discover the most popular condiment in your state and see if your own personal preference aligns with that of the masses. And for another one of your hometown's favorite things to consume, This Is the Most Popular Cocktail in Your State, According to Data.

1 Alabama

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

2 Alaska

Favorite condiment: Tartar sauce

3 Arizona

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

4 Arkansas

Favorite condiment: Worcestershire sauce

5 California

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

6 Colorado

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

7 Connecticut

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

8 Delaware

Favorite condiment: BBQ sauce

9 Florida

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

10 Georgia

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

11 Hawaii

Favorite condiment: Mayonnaise

12 Idaho

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

13 Illinois

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

14 Indiana

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

15 Iowa

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

16 Kansas

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

17 Kentucky

Favorite condiment: Gravy

18 Louisiana

Favorite condiment: Tabasco

19 Maine

Favorite condiment: Relish

20 Maryland

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

21 Massachusetts

Favorite condiment: Tomato sauce

22 Michigan

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

23 Minnesota

Favorite condiment: Tomato sauce

24 Mississippi

Favorite condiment: Gravy

25 Missouri

Favorite condiment: Gravy

26 Montana

Favorite condiment: Tartar sauce

27 Nebraska

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

28 Nevada

Favorite condiment: Worcestershire sauce

29 New Hampshire

Favorite condiment: Tomato sauce

30 New Jersey

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

31 New Mexico

Favorite condiment: Vinaigrette

32 New York

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

33 North Carolina

Favorite condiment: BBQ sauce

34 North Dakota

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

35 Ohio

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

36 Oklahoma

Favorite condiment: Gravy

37 Oregon

Favorite condiment: Tomato sauce

38 Pennsylvania

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

39 Rhode Island

Favorite condiment: Cocktail sauce

40 South Carolina

Favorite condiment: BBQ sauce

41 South Dakota

Favorite condiment: Ranch dressing

42 Tennessee

Favorite condiment: BBQ sauce

43 Texas

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

44 Utah

Favorite condiment: Fry sauce

45 Vermont

Favorite condiment: Sriracha sauce

46 Virginia

Favorite condiment: BBQ sauce

47 Washington

Favorite condiment: Tomato sauce

48 West Virginia

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

49 Wisconsin

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

50 Wyoming

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

