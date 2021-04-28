This Is the Most Popular Condiment in Your State, According to Data
Google data indicates that people where you live are crazy for this condiment.
Whether it's a specific brand of hot sauce you keep at arm's reach at all times or a simple classic such as ketchup, odds are you probably have a favorite condiment to put on everything from scrambled eggs to the burgers you grill in your backyard. Where you live might even influence what you put at the top of that list of your favorite sauces, new research suggests. Popular job-search site Zippia analyzed recent Google Trends data to see which one of a predetermined list of 25 popular sauces was searched for more than any other in each U.S. state. Read on to discover the most popular condiment in your state and see if your own personal preference aligns with that of the masses. And for another one of your hometown's favorite things to consume, This Is the Most Popular Cocktail in Your State, According to Data.
1
Alabama
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
2
Alaska
Favorite condiment: Tartar sauce
3
Arizona
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
4
Arkansas
Favorite condiment: Worcestershire sauce
5
California
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
6
Colorado
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
7
Connecticut
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
8
Delaware
Favorite condiment: BBQ sauce
9
Florida
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
10
Georgia
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
11
Hawaii
Favorite condiment: Mayonnaise
12
Idaho
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
13
Illinois
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
14
Indiana
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
15
Iowa
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
16
Kansas
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
17
Kentucky
Favorite condiment: Gravy
18
Louisiana
Favorite condiment: Tabasco
19
Maine
Favorite condiment: Relish
20
Maryland
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
21
Massachusetts
Favorite condiment: Tomato sauce
22
Michigan
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
23
Minnesota
Favorite condiment: Tomato sauce
24
Mississippi
Favorite condiment: Gravy
25
Missouri
Favorite condiment: Gravy
26
Montana
Favorite condiment: Tartar sauce
27
Nebraska
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
28
Nevada
Favorite condiment: Worcestershire sauce
29
New Hampshire
Favorite condiment: Tomato sauce
30
New Jersey
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
31
New Mexico
Favorite condiment: Vinaigrette
32
New York
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
33
North Carolina
Favorite condiment: BBQ sauce
34
North Dakota
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
35
Ohio
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
36
Oklahoma
Favorite condiment: Gravy
37
Oregon
Favorite condiment: Tomato sauce
38
Pennsylvania
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
39
Rhode Island
Favorite condiment: Cocktail sauce
40
South Carolina
Favorite condiment: BBQ sauce
41
South Dakota
Favorite condiment: Ranch dressing
42
Tennessee
Favorite condiment: BBQ sauce
43
Texas
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
44
Utah
Favorite condiment: Fry sauce
45
Vermont
Favorite condiment: Sriracha sauce
46
Virginia
Favorite condiment: BBQ sauce
47
Washington
Favorite condiment: Tomato sauce
48
West Virginia
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
49
Wisconsin
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
50
Wyoming
Favorite condiment: Ketchup
