This Is the Most Popular Condiment in Your State, According to Data

Google data indicates that people where you live are crazy for this condiment.

By Paul Thompson
April 28, 2021
Whether it's a specific brand of hot sauce you keep at arm's reach at all times or a simple classic such as ketchup, odds are you probably have a favorite condiment to put on everything from scrambled eggs to the burgers you grill in your backyard. Where you live might even influence what you put at the top of that list of your favorite sauces, new research suggests. Popular job-search site Zippia analyzed recent Google Trends data to see which one of a predetermined list of 25 popular sauces was searched for more than any other in each U.S. state. Read on to discover the most popular condiment in your state and see if your own personal preference aligns with that of the masses. And for another one of your hometown's favorite things to consume, This Is the Most Popular Cocktail in Your State, According to Data.

1
Alabama

french fries with ketchup
Nitr / Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

2
Alaska

Tartar sauce
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Tartar sauce

3
Arizona

hash browns on wooden board, ketchup
DronG / Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

4
Arkansas

Worcestershire sauce
Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Favorite condiment: Worcestershire sauce

5
California

Five packets of Heinz tomato ketchup sitting on a tabletop
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

6
Colorado

fried chicken breasts, ketchup, basil
nelea33 / Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

7
Connecticut

heinz ketchup bottle
Shutterstock/SSokolov

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

8
Delaware

ribs on a grill or barbecue
Shutterstock/MN Nice Photography

Favorite condiment: BBQ sauce

9
Florida

person dipping french fry into ketchup old-fashioned manners
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

10
Georgia

souffle cup with ketchup names of everyday items
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

11
Hawaii

Mayonnaise Hilariously Silly Jokes
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Mayonnaise

12
Idaho

ketchup in cup, old school cleaning tips
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

13
Illinois

Chicken nuggets in ketchup
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

14
Indiana

heart attack after 40
Shutterstock/Syda Productions

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

15
Iowa

ketchup packets against a blue background
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

16
Kansas

to-go ketchup cup, using objects wrong
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

17
Kentucky

Salisbury Steak with Mushroom, Onion Gravy, Mashed Potatoes and Green Peas
iStock

Favorite condiment: Gravy

18
Louisiana

Tabasco sauce
Rob Hainer / Shutterstock.com

Favorite condiment: Tabasco

19
Maine

heinz hot dog relish
Shutterstock/TY Lim

Favorite condiment: Relish

20
Maryland

Ketchup on fries
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

21
Massachusetts

Tomato sauce in a jar
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Tomato sauce

22
Michigan

Ketchup packet
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

23
Minnesota

Tomato sauce with basil
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Tomato sauce

24
Mississippi

white dish of gravy
Shutterstock/Elena Veselova

Favorite condiment: Gravy

25
Missouri

poutine gravy cheese curds on a plate
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Gravy

26
Montana

Tartar sauce and fried fish
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Tartar sauce

27
Nebraska

Ketchup, fries, and onion rings
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

28
Nevada

Worcestershire sauce
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Worcestershire sauce

29
New Hampshire

Tomato sauce
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Tomato sauce

30
New Jersey

Putting ketchup on a hot dog
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

31
New Mexico

Vinaigrette salad dressing
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Vinaigrette

32
New York

Hungry man sitting in a restaurant, holding a ketchup packet adding it to his sandwich
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

33
North Carolina

BBQ sauce
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: BBQ sauce

34
North Dakota

Ketchup and chips on picnic table
LMWH / Shutterstock.com

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

35
Ohio

Dad putting ketchup on daughter's hot dog
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

36
Oklahoma

Gravy
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Gravy

37
Oregon

marinara sauce
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Tomato sauce

38
Pennsylvania

Heinz ketchup bottles on shelf
GlennV / Shutterstock.com

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

39
Rhode Island

Shrimp cocktail
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Cocktail sauce

40
South Carolina

BBQ sauce on pulled pork sandwich
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: BBQ sauce

41
South Dakota

Ranch dressing
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ranch dressing

42
Tennessee

BBQ sauce and brush
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: BBQ sauce

43
Texas

woman pumping ketchup
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

44
Utah

french fries and ketchup
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Fry sauce

45
Vermont

Sriracha sauce
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Sriracha sauce

46
Virginia

BBQ sauce in measuring cup
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: BBQ sauce

47
Washington

Tomatoes and Tomato sauce
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Tomato sauce

48
West Virginia

Ketchup bottle on restaurant table
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

49
Wisconsin

Hand pouring ketchup in cup next to fries
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

50
Wyoming

Empty ketchup bottle
Shutterstock

Favorite condiment: Ketchup

