While this year is shaping up to allow for a lot more outdoor activity than 2020 did, we're still not ready to bid farewell to our beloved streaming services. People across the country continue to watch an awful lot of shows and movies on Netflix, from original productions to beloved classics available to enjoy again. But with so much to choose from, it's hard to single out the most popular picks on the site. Is there a way to find out the biggest shows on Netflix in 2021?

In fact, there is, and it involves keeping track of the Top 10 list on the Netflix homepage. Forbes is maintaining an updated list of the most popular Netflix shows, based on the number of times they appear in the Top 10, along with their placement. These series—both Netflix Originals and existing productions—are given a score that reflects their popularity, then ranked accordingly. Read on to see what series people can't stop watching, including bold originals, family favorites, and a few true surprises. And if you're looking for more recommendations of what to stream, check out these 16 Netflix Shows You Can Watch From Start to Finish This Weekend.

25 Last Chance U: Basketball

76 points

24 Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

78 points

23 Murder Among the Mormons

80 points

22 This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

83 points

21 The Sinner

90 points

20 Lupin

103 points

19 Go, Dog. Go!

106 points

18 L.A.'s Finest

110 points

17 The Irregulars

112 points

16 The Serpent

116 points

15 The One

118 points

14 Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

133 points

13 Fate: The Winx Saga

136 points

12 Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

153 points

11 Cobra Kai

157 points

10 Henry Danger

162 points

9 Good Girls

181 points

8 Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio

195 points

7 Behind Her Eyes

199 points

6 Who Killed Sara?

226 points

5 Firefly Lane

238 points

4 iCarly

359 points

3 Ginny and Georgia

432 points

2 Bridgerton

438 points

1 CoComelon

579 points

