The Biggest Show on Netflix in 2021 So Far

These are the most watched series on the streaming platform this year.

By Richard Evans
April 23, 2021
While this year is shaping up to allow for a lot more outdoor activity than 2020 did, we're still not ready to bid farewell to our beloved streaming services. People across the country continue to watch an awful lot of shows and movies on Netflix, from original productions to beloved classics available to enjoy again. But with so much to choose from, it's hard to single out the most popular picks on the site. Is there a way to find out the biggest shows on Netflix in 2021?

In fact, there is, and it involves keeping track of the Top 10 list on the Netflix homepage. Forbes is maintaining an updated list of the most popular Netflix shows, based on the number of times they appear in the Top 10, along with their placement. These series—both Netflix Originals and existing productions—are given a score that reflects their popularity, then ranked accordingly. Read on to see what series people can't stop watching, including bold originals, family favorites, and a few true surprises. And if you're looking for more recommendations of what to stream, check out these 16 Netflix Shows You Can Watch From Start to Finish This Weekend.

25
Last Chance U: Basketball

last chance u basketball
Netflix

76 points

24
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

miraculous tales of ladybug and cat noir
Method Animation

78 points

23
Murder Among the Mormons

murder among the mormons
Netflix

80 points

22
This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

this is a robbery the world's biggest art heist
Netflix

83 points

21
The Sinner

still from the sinner
NBCUniversal Television Distribution

90 points

20
Lupin

still from lupin
Netflix

103 points

19
Go, Dog. Go!

still from go dog go
Netflix

106 points

18
L.A.'s Finest

still from l.a.'s finest
Spectrum Originals

110 points

17
The Irregulars

still from the irregulars
Netflix

112 points

16
The Serpent

still from the serpent
Netflix

116 points

15
The One

still from the one
Netflix

118 points

14
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

crime scene the vanishing at the cecil hotel
Netflix

133 points

13
Fate: The Winx Saga

fate the winx saga
Netflix

136 points

12
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

night stalker the hunt for a serial killer
Netflix

153 points

11
Cobra Kai

still from cobra kai
Netflix

157 points

10
Henry Danger

still from henry danger
Nickelodeon

162 points

9
Good Girls

still from good girls
NBC

181 points

8
Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio

jenni rivera mariposa de barrio
Telemundo

195 points

7
Behind Her Eyes

behind her eyes
Netflix

199 points

6
Who Killed Sara?

who killed sara
Netflix

226 points

5
Firefly Lane

firefly lane
Netflix

238 points

4
iCarly

still from icarly
Nickelodeon

359 points

3
Ginny and Georgia

ginny and georgia
Netflix

432 points

2
Bridgerton

Scene from Bridgerton
Netflix

438 points

1
CoComelon

still from cocomelon
Netflix

579 points

