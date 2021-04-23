The Biggest Show on Netflix in 2021 So Far
These are the most watched series on the streaming platform this year.
While this year is shaping up to allow for a lot more outdoor activity than 2020 did, we're still not ready to bid farewell to our beloved streaming services. People across the country continue to watch an awful lot of shows and movies on Netflix, from original productions to beloved classics available to enjoy again. But with so much to choose from, it's hard to single out the most popular picks on the site. Is there a way to find out the biggest shows on Netflix in 2021?
In fact, there is, and it involves keeping track of the Top 10 list on the Netflix homepage. Forbes is maintaining an updated list of the most popular Netflix shows, based on the number of times they appear in the Top 10, along with their placement. These series—both Netflix Originals and existing productions—are given a score that reflects their popularity, then ranked accordingly. Read on to see what series people can't stop watching, including bold originals, family favorites, and a few true surprises. And if you're looking for more recommendations of what to stream, check out these 16 Netflix Shows You Can Watch From Start to Finish This Weekend.
25
Last Chance U: Basketball
76 points
24
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
78 points
23
Murder Among the Mormons
80 points
22
This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist
83 points
21
The Sinner
90 points
20
Lupin
103 points
19
Go, Dog. Go!
106 points
18
L.A.'s Finest
110 points
17
The Irregulars
112 points
16
The Serpent
116 points
15
The One
118 points
14
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
133 points
13
Fate: The Winx Saga
136 points
12
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
153 points
11
Cobra Kai
157 points
10
Henry Danger
162 points
9
Good Girls
181 points
8
Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio
195 points
7
Behind Her Eyes
199 points
6
Who Killed Sara?
226 points
5
Firefly Lane
238 points
4
iCarly
359 points
3
Ginny and Georgia
432 points
2
Bridgerton
438 points
1
CoComelon
579 points
