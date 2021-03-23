Heidi Klum Shares Adorable Selfie With Lookalike Daughter Leni

Heidi Klum is one of the biggest names in the fashion industry, and it seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the model’s famous family. On March 20, Heidi shared an adorable selfie with her 16-year-old daughter, Leni Klum, on Instagram, and the resemblance is seriously uncanny.

Leni doesn't just look like her famous mom, however—she's also following in her footsteps, having recently started a career in both runway and print modeling. Read on to see the adorable photo and find out what Heidi really thinks about her daughter becoming a model.

Heidi and Leni have previously drawn attention for their resemblance.

From their hair color to their facial expressions, there’s no doubt from the sweet photo Heidi posted that Leni’s a chip off the old block.

Previously, in Jan. 2020, the lookalike pair posed together for a Vogue Germany cover, looking like sisters in brightly colored suits, with their long waist-length blonde hair worn down. "So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum," Leni said of the shoot on Instagram.

Leni has recently started a solo modeling career, as well.

When she’s not sharing the spotlight with her mom, Leni’s making a name for herself on her own in the modeling world. On March 7, Leni announced on her Instagram that she had shot her first solo cover. While she didn’t share which publication the photo was for, she teased that the shoot would be released four weeks from the date of her post. “Can’t wait to share the other photos with you,” Leni wrote.

Heidi made Leni wait to enter the industry until she turned 16.

Heidi says she’s supportive of Leni’s choice to follow in her footsteps—but she still made her daughter wait until she was old enough to handle the challenges of the cutthroat business. In a Dec. 2020 interview with People, Heidi said that, at 16, Leni was finally old enough to start a career of her own.

“I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do,” Heidi explained.

Heidi has called watching Leni’s career take off “mind-blowing.”

On Jan. 20, 2021, Leni made her runway debut at Berlin Fashion Week, and her mom couldn’t help but gush.

"She opened Berlin Fashion Week, where I saw her walk for the first time, in heels like as a real fashion model. It's mind-blowing to me to watch her work, especially [since] the first [shoot], I did together with her, and now she's doing things by herself," Heidi told People.

