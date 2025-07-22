Doctor Says Saunas Rival Running for Your Heart Health—Plus 3 Other Surprising Benefits

Imagine reaping the cardiovascular benefits of running—without ever lacing up your sneakers. Experts have long praised sauna bathing for its heart-healthy perks, and as someone who’s seriously allergic to running, I’ll take a steamy sweat session over a treadmill jog any day.

Personally, I love a good sauna. It calms my anxiety, soothes sore muscles, and leaves me feeling deeply relaxed. So when I discovered that sauna use might be just as beneficial for heart health as cardio, I headed straight for my gym’s sauna room. Below, I break down the science behind sauna bathing and share expert insights into why it could be a game-changer for your health.

Studies link sauna use to the same cardiovascular benefits of running

For decades, the health benefits of sauna bathing have been well-documented. When it comes to your heart health, research shows that the trendy practice can offer the same benefits as cardio activity, including running, as it mimics some of the same internal responses.

How? “Physiologically, heat exposure increases heart rate, stroke volume (the amount of blood pumped per heartbeat), blood flow, and plasma volume—responses that closely resemble those observed during moderate-intensity cardiovascular exercise,” explains Emilia Vuorisalmi, MD, a private practitioner and medical partner with Harvia, the parent company of Almost Heaven Sauna.

In fact, one longitudinal study found that weekly sauna bathing sessions led to a reduced risk of sudden cardiac death, fatal coronary heart disease, fatal cardiovascular disease, and all-cause mortality in 601,300 people who were observed for over 20+ years.

What’s more, regular sauna use has also been shown to reduce markers of systemic inflammation, which is recognized as a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, according to Dr. Vuorisalmi.

An observational study out of Finland linked this reduction in inflammation to a decreased risk of acute and chronic diseases. And Dr. Vuorisalmi adds that it can help protect the inner lining of your blood vessels to reduce the progression of atherosclerosis, or the buildup of plaque.

Plus, the sauna’s ability to lower levels of oxidative stress, or the imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants that can cause damage to your body’s cells, is another disease-fighting perk. According to the Cleveland Clinic, increases in oxidative stress over time may lead to such diseases as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, or other heart conditions.

Overall, Dr. Vuorisalmi says that the anti-inflammatory effects of sauna use are great for supporting your cardiovascular health.

However, you shouldn’t ditch all forms of cardio

“While sauna bathing mimics some of the physiological responses of aerobic exercise, such as elevated heart rate and increased blood circulation, it should not be considered a complete substitute for physical activity,” says Dr. Vuorisalmi.

That’s because cardio exercise has additional body benefits that heat simply can’t replicate. As she explains: “Sauna does not provide mechanical load to muscles or bones, nor does it improve coordination or muscular endurance.”

These benefits are crucial—especially as you age—which is why it’s important to continue or start a workout program that incorporates cardio and strength training into your daily or weekly routine. Together, both sauna use and exercise can maximize your heart health and vascular function.

That said, because sauna use can help regulate your stress hormones, Dr. Vuorisalmi says that it’s acceptable to substitute the sauna for your workout “on rest days or during periods when physical activity isn’t feasible.”

Three other major benefits of the sauna

In addition to improving your overall cardiovascular health, saunas are most notably known to boost muscle recovery.

Sweating it out after you exercise can enhance circulation and help activate the parasympathetic nervous system, explains Dr. Vuorisalmi, which regulates your body activity and organ function while you’re at rest. This network of nerves balances the sympathetic nervous system, which triggers your body’s “fight or flight” response.

Combine these effects with a quick cold plunge or cold shower post-sauna, and you can further amplify your muscle recovery.

“Alternating between heat and cold, even just a few cycles, enhances vasodilation and vasoconstriction, helping to flush metabolic waste products like lactic acid more efficiently and supporting faster muscle repair,” explains Dr. Vuorisalmi.

What’s more, if you want to improve your sleep quality, research shows that using a sauna at night can significantly improve your deep sleep cycle by over 70%. This strategy signals the body’s natural cooling process, thus “telling your body it’s time to rest,” explains Dr. Vuorisalmi.

How many times do I need to sauna per week to reap the benefits?

Depending on your health goals—increase blood flow, reduce muscle tension, improve your heart health, or get quality sleep—your weekly sauna schedule will vary.

Below are Dr. Vuorisalmi’s recommendations, but you should consult with your doctor for the most personalized care.

For cardiovascular health and longevity:

Four to five sessions per week

15 to 20 minutes

Associated with an estimated 40% reduction in all-cause mortality

For hormone stimulation and growth:

One session per week

associated with heat adaptation and peak responsiveness

For metabolic health and cold adaptation:

57 minutes of sauna per week

11 minutes of cold exposure per week

When starting out, you shouldn’t sauna daily or after every gym sesh. Instead, gradually build up your use. Dr. Vuorisalmi recommends “beginning with shorter sessions and increase duration as your body adapts.”

It’s also important to know that women generally have lower heat tolerances and may reach thermal stress faster compared to men, due to higher body fat, lower muscle mass, lower sweating capacity, and hormonal differences affecting thermoregulation.

“Listening to your body remains the most reliable guide,” Dr. Vuorisalmi says.

“As a physician and lifelong sauna user, I advise everybody to start gently, observe how their body responds, and increase gradually. We don’t need to overcomplicate wellness. Sometimes it’s just about sitting in silence and letting the heat do the work.”

Are there any people who should avoid saunas?

Individuals with uncontrolled hypertension, severe cardiac conditions, hypotension (low blood pressure), or a history of fainting or dizziness should approach the sauna with caution, according to Dr. Vuorisalmi.

Additionally, pregnant women should speak with their doctor, as “elevated core temperatures may pose risks during certain stages of pregnancy.”

“When used thoughtfully and safely, sauna is a valuable wellness tool, but like any intervention, it should be adapted to personal health status,” Dr. Vuorisalmi concludes.

Again, make sure to talk with your doctor if you’re interested in using the sauna to get the most personalized guidance.