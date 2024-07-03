10 Red Flags You're Dating a Gaslighter
Experts share the telltale signs that you're being manipulated by a partner.
Dating is hard enough when everyone involved shows up with the best of intentions. But dishonesty is a major dealbreaker in relationships, and many couples end up parting ways because one of them wasn't truthful. What if you don't realize you're being lied to, though? Gaslighting can distort your perception of the truth, creating an unhealthy and toxic dynamic in your relationship without you realizing it. This manipulation tactic is often used subtly, but experts say there are some telltale signs that could indicate you're on the receiving end of gaslighting from your significant other. Read on to find out what it actually means to be gaslit, and to discover 10 red flags that you're dating a gaslighter.
What is a gaslighter?
Gaslighting refers to the "psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories."
The nature of this manipulation by a gaslighter is "intentional and calculated in order to enforce control and power over the victim," says Niloufar Esmaeilpour, MSc, registered clinical counselor and founder of Lotus Therapy.
"In the atmosphere created by the gaslighter, their version of reality is the one that is always to be taken as the truth, no matter how incorrect it might be," Esmaeilpour tells Best Life. "This can range from disregard for the emotions of the person who has been victimized to plain lying about what actually occurred. In so doing, an abuser dominates a victim's sense of self and perception of reality, incubating an interactive dynamic of control and submission."
What are the dangers of dating a gaslighter?
Dating a gaslighter will "typically lead to a very unhealthy dynamic," warns Rachel Goldberg, LMFT, founder of Rachel Goldberg Therapy in Los Angeles. But it won't only affect your relationship.
"Over time, gaslighting will chip away at someone's self-esteem, leading them to struggle with decisions and maintaining other healthy friendships," she shares.
Victims of gaslighting by their significant other "no longer know what their true values are and place unnecessary blame on anyone trying to point out that their relationship may have changed them," Goldberg explains. "They may also become co-dependent and reliant on their partner to tell them the right way things should be done due to the constant questioning of their own internal feelings and values."
In order to avoid these negative consequences, it's important to know the signs that you could be dating a gaslighter. Read on for 10 red flags to be on the lookout for.
1
They double down when caught in a lie.
Dishonesty on its own, however abhorrent, is not necessarily a sign of gaslighting. The defining moment takes place after the initial dishonesty, when you confront them about it. If the person you're dating doubles down on the lie, performing mental gymnastics to justify it or maintain their claims, this is a sign of gaslighting—and it's especially toxic.
"People who engage in gaslighting have a very loose relationship with the truth," says Caleb Birkhoff, LMFT, a couples therapist based in San Francisco. "They tend to talk in circles, trying to create a convincing narrative that excuses what they've been accused of, or deflecting attention back to you, mostly in an effort to have you question what really happened and maintain an inequitable amount of control. Keep a look out for words like 'always' and 'never,' as they are helpful tools in crafting their story."
2
They isolate you.
It's easier to pull the wool over someone's eyes when they're secluded from outside perspectives. Many gaslighters will attempt to isolate their partners from friends and family, making it harder for them to see that the relationship is abnormal or unhealthy.
"One of the most devastating strategies that goes along with the isolation is that they will have you in charge of your own isolation. The success is higher if it's your decision to withdraw from your support system," Birkhoff notes.
3
They triangulate relationships.
Another way that a gaslighter may exert control over your relationships is by triangulating them. This occurs when the gaslighter pushes for minimal or no direct contact between the two triangulated individuals so that the gaslighter can control the narrative between the others.
Avigail Lev, PsyD, licensed therapist and director at Bay Area CBT Center, says that oftentimes, the gaslighter will fabricate a conflict between two triangulated individuals, creating a deep divide that makes everyone involved reliant on the gaslighting middleman.
"Using another person to invoke jealousy, insecurity, or doubt is a hallmark sign of gaslighting," Lev explains.
4
They play the victim.
Gaslighters are often quick to play the victim, which helps distract from the many ways their actions cause harm.
"Gaslighters are skillful at positioning themselves as the victim in situations that they're responsible for," Birkhoff says. "The conversation is quickly, and seamlessly, shifted to how hurtful it is that you would accuse them of something, or how painful it is to not be trusted, or lands on that thing that you did that one time. You might find yourself apologizing even for things that aren't your fault."
5
They make you question your memory.
Another key feature of gaslighting is that you come to feel that you can't trust your own memory. This is because the gaslighter has obscured the facts and evidence so artfully that everything is up for debate.
"Being told that you have memory issues or that certain incidents never transpired is another sign," Lev cautions. "Regularly experiencing confusion or ambiguity regarding conversations or plans might also be indicative of gaslighting."
6
They belittle you.
While it is possible to be verbally abusive without also gaslighting someone, the two often go hand in hand, according to Birkhoff.
"People who are gaslighters tend to belittle their partner's feelings and opinions and undermine their confidence. It's more aggressive and calculated than simply dismissing them," he shares. "It's their goal to keep you feeling small, powerless, and confused. By attacking your sense of self and self-esteem they offer themselves as the only people who love you and tolerate who they describe you as."
Lev says this can noticeably change your disposition over time.
"Feeling dissociated, numb, paranoid, or often frightened implies potential gaslighting," she tells Best Life.
7
They refuse to take responsibility.
Blame-shifting is another crucial red flag to look out for when it comes to gaslighting. If your partner can't seem to apologize for their mistakes, big or small, this could be a sign that they'll do anything to avoid accountability.
"They deflect the blame onto others and deny any wrongdoing or shift the focus to something else to avoid taking ownership of their mistakes," Birkhoff explains. "The conversation will never be straightforward, or concise. The more you try to nail them down or paint them into a corner, the louder they will object."
8
They make you question clear evidence.
Sometimes, all of the evidence is pointing in one direction. If you still question your interpretation thanks to your partner's input, you may be dating a gaslighter.
"Gaslighting is when you feel something very true, and another person has the ability to talk about that thing and make you question the truthfulness, even if you have physical evidence," saus Leslie Dobson, PsyD, a clinical and forensic psychologist based in Long Beach, California.
She adds that these individuals are often charismatic, confident, and assertive—all of which can make you feel more vulnerable, small, and unsure of your beliefs.
9
They claim to understand your feelings better than you do.
No one understands you the way you understand yourself—but don't tell that to a gaslighter. By keeping you reliant on their perceptions of your feelings, there's less risk of you coming to the conclusion that you're being manipulated.
"Encountering frequent projection, where they assert to understand your feelings better than you, is another red flag. For example, if you say you're not angry, but they insist you are, it's projection," Lev says. "Becoming angry due to their persistence is termed projective identification, where you've now identified with their projection. Gaslighters often employ this to make you express their unresolved issues."
Ultimately, this can make you feel like you can't trust yourself, Dobson notes.
"Over time, gaslighting reduces our self-esteem, confidence, and congruence," she tells Best Life.
10
They stir up emotion—both good and bad.
For a gaslighter, it pays to keep emotions running high. According to Gary Tucker, a licensed psychotherapist and chief clinical officer for D'Amore Mental Health in Orange County, California, there are two key ways they do this.
First, they are likely to try to create a deep emotional bond that serves as the foundation for their other manipulations.
"They may use a tactic called love-bombing, where they shower you with compliments and gifts to make you feel special," he explains.
Next, they may wear you down with emotional pleas, hoping to persuade you to believe them or to do what they want.
"This type of cruel behavior is intended to control you and weaken your emotional defenses," Tucker shares. "The person attempts to dominate you in order for you to accommodate their wants and needs. This desire could be for sexual control or emotional control over you."
It's important to note that sometimes, emotional abuse is a precursor to physical or sexual abuse. If you believe you may be in an abusive relationship, there are ways to get help. Learn more by calling 1-(800)-799-SAFE or by visiting the website for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.