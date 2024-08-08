10 Funniest New Stand-Up Comedy on Netflix Now

When it comes to excellent, thought-provoking, and—most importantly!—hilarious stand-up comedy, Netflix has you covered. "Putting on a comedy special is a great way to start a conversation-slash-argument with your roommate about the state of humor today. It can also be a nice balm to soothe you from all the dystopian and gory shows you've been watching," according to the streaming giant. Here are 10 of the funniest new stand-up comedy specials on Netflix right now.

RELATED: 21 New Movies on Netflix in August 2024

1 Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn

If you like your standup on the raunchier side, Hannah Berner's special is for you. "This show encompasses different phases of my life, my mental health, my love life, pop culture, and even some politics," she told Deadline. "I like to make people question norms and make fun of everything, especially myself."

2 Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats

This is Joe Rogan's third Nerflix special—and possibly his most fiery. "If you know Rogan, you know exactly what you're getting with this special … even if the special's title might need to be clarified for those not familiar with the idiom it offers," says The Wrap.

3 Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn

Jo Koy is back with his most sincere and heartfelt stand up yet. "In this unfiltered stand-up special, comedian Jo Koy takes on energy vampires, mumble rap, emoji flirting and the surprise of being called a zaddy," says Netflix.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees

Jacqueline Novak is on top form in this funny, philosophical special. "The only way to tolerate life, our mundane existence, is essentially to make it a big deal," she tells the Los Angeles Times. "To make everything a quest."

5 Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Kevin Hart gets to be on the receiving end of this roast in this heartfelt, funny ceremony with friends and colleagues like Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle taking part.

6 Katt Williams: Woke Foke

Katt Williams has still got it. "I don't just tell Black secrets," he warned the crowd at one point during his special. "I tell white secrets, too. 'Cause we're all family."

RELATED: 20 Most Controversial TV Show Episodes Ever Aired

7 Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out

Mike Epps takes on money, relationships, and personal struggles in this special, which is his fourth hour-long Netflix stand-up. "Despite a thriving career, Epps ponders where all of his money has gone, the trials and tribulations of his relationships, and the plethora of street observations that have become synonymous with the comedic mind of Mike Epps," Netflix says

8 The Roast of Tom Brady

If you missed the roast of Tom Brady, now is the perfect time to catch up with the almost-three-hour special. "Offensive lines. Full-contact comedy. Kevin Hart hosts this all-star roast of NFL legend Tom Brady," says Netflix.

9 Chad Daniels: Empty Nester

Chad Daniels talks about life now his adult children have left home. "With 22+ tracks that have reached over a million listens on Pandora, and over a billion total streams of his albums to date, Daniels is one of the most listened-to comedians of all time," says Deadline.

10 Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy

"From her firefighter husband's unflattering pet name to her mom's aggressive accessorizing, Rachel Feinstein lets loose in this stand-up comedy special," Netflix describes Feinstein's special. "By the time this comes out, I'm going to be a star," Feinstein joked to The Daily Beast. "Hopefully after this interview, I'll at least get a Clorox commercial or something."