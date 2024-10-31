This Little-Known Exercise is Perfect for Joint Pain Relief

Millions of Americans live with joint pain, often linked to arthritis and other health conditions. “Ignoring the pain won't make it go away,” says Harvard Health . “Nor will avoiding all motions that spark discomfort. In fact, limiting your movements can weaken muscles, compounding joint trouble, and affect your posture, setting off a cascade of further problems. And while pain relievers and cold or hot packs may offer quick relief, fixes like these are merely temporary.” But what exercise is ideal for relieving joint pain? Here’s what the experts say.

Aquatic Exercise For Joint Pain Shutterstock Aquatic exercise is ideal for anyone dealing with joint pain—in fact, for anyone who wants to focus on low-impact exercises. Not only are water exercises safe, they are very effective. “Exercise in the water removes the impact stress of ground reaction force,” Lauren Shroyer, MS, tells CreakyJoints.org . “When joints are inflamed and painful during weight-bearing exercise, working out in the water allows you to experience the advantages of movement without the negative consequence of impact.”

Improving Strength and Flexibility Shutterstock Water puts more resistance on muscles, which helps them grow stronger and lessen joint pain. Water exercise also helps improve mobility and cardiovascular health. “It allows you to perform movement with an arthritic joint that would be painful on land, which then helps improve strength and flexibility in that joint,” says Julie Mulcahy, DPT. “Patients with chronic joint conditions often say they feel free from their disability when in the water.”

Happy Hormones Shutterstock Water therapy doesn’t just do wonders for your joints, it also encourages the release of endorphins that make you feel good. “Incorporating diaphragmatic breathing into your aquatic activities can help you relax by stimulating the vagus nerve and activating the parasympathetic nervous system, also known as the rest and digest systems,” Julie See, director of education at the Aquatic Exercise Association, tells AARP . “Water has a calming effect for many people, partially due to the tactile stimulation on the skin. Movement in warm water can be relaxing and meditative and generally improves your mood.”

Improving Balance Shutterstock Water aerobics also encourage people with joint pain to work on their balance, which is particularly useful for seniors. “Practicing balance in a pool allows you more time to react if you do lose your balance, and by training your muscles to react to waves in the water, you’ll build confidence and lessen your fear of falling on land,” Michael Murray, president of the APTA Academy of Aquatic Physical Therapy and an aquatics specialist at Duke Health, tells AARP. “To build up that balance, you can begin with simple activities like walking in the water and move on to more advanced exercises like marching in place and standing on one leg.” RELATED: 8 Exercises That Make Your Joints Feel Better.

Go Easy On Your Joints Shutterstock Start slowly and work on building your endurance—this is a marathon, not a sprint. “You might feel some pain and stiffness after exercise if you haven't been active for a while,” says the Mayo Clinic . “In general, if pain lasts more than two hours after exercise, you might be pushing too hard. You might need to exercise less often or for less time. Talk to your health care provider about how to know when pain is a sign of something more serious.”