118 Dirty "Would You Rather" Questions for Adults Only

Icebreakers are useful in a wide variety of circumstances, but have you tried employing them with the aim of getting everyone hot and bothered? We're here to help you blaze that trail. Below, you'll find a list of extra-spicy, extra-dirty "would you rather" questions. If used wisely, these prompts will help you uncover the sexual interests and preferences of your partners and peers. At the very least, they're sure to lead to a lot of interesting conversations. So read on, brace yourself, and try not to blush.

RELATED: 95 Dirty Jokes So Racy, You'll Want to Cover Your Eyes.

Dirty "Would You Rather" Questions for Couples

Would you rather have your partner talk dirty in your ear or send you a dirty text? Would you rather do it in a hot tub or a shower? Would you rather have sex in your childhood bedroom or your childhood basement? Would you rather always have sex with the lights on or off? Would you rather be naked in front of your ex again or let the person sitting to your left see you naked? Would you rather try a new sex position or a new sex toy? Would you rather only give or only receive? Would you rather never have a good meal again or never have good sex again? Would you rather sneeze every time you orgasm or orgasm every time you sneeze? Would you rather share a twin-sized bed with your partner for a month or sleep solo in a sleeping bag for those 30 days? Would you rather have a quickie or a long, passionate lovemaking session? Would you rather explore a sex shop or watch some sexy videos together? Would you rather be handcuffed or blindfolded during foreplay? Would you rather have a threesome or a foursome? Would you rather give your partner a hickey or have them give you one? Would you rather have your partner wear lingerie or go commando? Would you rather have sex in the morning or late at night? Would you rather have 10-hour tantric sex or two minutes of really rough, head-board-banging-against-the-wall sex? Would you rather do OnlyFans as a couple or publish a homemade sex tape? Would you rather have sex in the bathroom or the kitchen? Would you rather get a foot massage or a sensual massage? Would you rather not be able to use your hands during sex or not be able to see during sex? Would you rather take a bubble bath together or have your partner give you a sensual massage? Would you rather try something new in bed tonight or stick to what you know? Would you rather have sex in the shower or on the kitchen counter? Would you rather have a naughty role-play session with your partner or watch a steamy movie together? Would you rather give a strip tease or receive one? Would you rather have a spontaneous quickie in a place where you might get caught, or plan something elaborate at home? Would you rather use whipped cream or chocolate sauce as a body topping? Would you rather watch your partner masturbate or have your partner watch you masturbate? Would you rather your sex playlist only contain Taylor Swift songs or Blink-182 hits? Would you rather use food and edible body paint during lovemaking or enjoy a candlelit massage? Would you rather explore new positions or try out toys and other props?

RELATED: 191 Truth or Drink Questions for Adults in Need of Some Fun. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Spicy "Would You Rather" Questions for Your Crush

Would you rather stay up all night talking or make out the entire day? Would you rather make out in a public place or go skinny dipping? Would you rather get a sensual massage or a passionate kiss? Would you rather cuddle or have a steamy make-out session? Would you rather learn more about your partner's fantasies or devote the night to truth or dare? Would you rather only be able to kiss someone on the neck or never get kissed on the neck again? Would you rather only be able to have sex in cars or only be able to have sex in showers? Would you rather use a colorful or flavored condom? Would you rather whisper something naughty in your partner's ear or have them do the same to you? Would you rather be allergic to sex or allergic to making out? Would you rather get burned by a cigarette or have to text your crush that you love them right now? Would you rather have sex while watching a steamy movie or while listening to seductive music? Would you rather get spanked or have your hair pulled every time you have sex? Would you rather watch porn every night forever or never watch porn again? Would you rather make out in a movie theater or park bench? Would you rather meet someone on a dating app or at a bar? Would you rather try pole dancing or tap dancing? Would you rather skinny dip in a lake or the ocean? Would you rather have sex in a dirty, smelly, public bathroom or eat a cow's tongue? Would you rather spend money on a sex toy or an adult film? Would you rather receive a lap dance or give one? Would you rather have a romantic dinner for two or try some sexy board games? Would you rather have your partner undress you or undress your partner? Would you rather have a night of light BDSM or role play your forever fantasy? Would you rather whisper sweet things to your partner or play strip poker with them? Would you rather watch an erotic movie with your partner or write them steamy love stories? Would you rather create a naughty playlist or write playful poems?

RELATED: Dirty Knock-Knock Jokes That Definitely Aren't for Kids.

Dirty "Would She Rather" Questions for a Bachelorette Party

Would she rather wear a kinky costume to bed or use sex toys? Would she rather never have oral sex again or never have penetrative sex again? Would she rather have phone sex or Zoom sex? Would she rather have the best sex of her life for one night or mediocre sex every day for the rest of her life? Would she rather never have an orgasm again or orgasm every hour on the hour? Would she rather injure her back or her genital region during sex? Would she rather give up kissing or give up sex? Would she rather hook up with a fictional character from a book or an animated character from a TV show or movie? Would she rather be serenaded with a love song in public or receive a sexy striptease in private? Would she rather post a nude on Instagram or post a nude on Facebook? Would she rather wear sexy lingerie or nothing at all underneath her clothes during her next date night? Would she rather explore a fantasy involving food or one involving costumes? Would she rather have someone tease her with a feather or with ice cubes? Would she rather sleep with her fiancé's sibling or her best friend's sibling? Would she rather never use a dildo again or never use a vibrator again? Would she rather try food play or wax play for the first time? Would she rather use edible body paint or massage oils? Would she rather sex be only oral every day or nothing except for anal once a month? Would she rather have a threesome or join the Mile High Club with a stranger? Would she rather receive oral sex at work in public or perform oral on their partner? Would she rather tease her partner with hot wax or ice cubes? Would she rather have sex with her celebrity crush or her high school crush? Would she rather only have kinky sex or romantic sex? Would she rather give up oral or anal sex? Would she rather marry someone who would never kiss her or someone who would never perform oral sex on her? Would she rather share a passionate kiss in public or get frisky at a private party? Would she rather be a bad kisser or be bad at giving head? Would she rather have sex with someone doing a bad British accent or with someone who insists on doing all their dirty talk in a baby voice? Would she rather have her hair pulled or her nipples pinched?

RELATED:274 "Never Have I Ever" Questions to Help Spice Things Up.

Dirty "Would You Rather" Questions for Friends

Would you rather have a one-night stand or a friends-with-benefits arrangement? Would you rather publish your porn search history or read all your text messages aloud to your family? Would you rather use mayonnaise or ketchup as lube? Would you rather be a virgin again or have all your sexual memories erased from your brain? Would you rather never be able to stalk your ex on social media again or have them move in next door? Would you rather receive a sexy voicemail or an explicit photo? Would you rather only be able to have sex with the first person who gave you an orgasm or the last person who gave you an orgasm? Would you rather commit a minor crime on a first date or get a matching tattoo? Would you rather make out with a stranger or make out with your best friend? Would you rather give one presentation naked or never see your partner naked ever again? Would you rather have a great sex life but not get along well, or get along great but rarely have sex? Would you rather have your roommate catch you masturbating or having sex? Would you rather accidentally sext your boss or your neighbor? Would you rather have to wear socks during sex for the rest of your life or turtlenecks to bed for the next month? Would you rather hook up with a coworker or hook up with one of your college professors? Would you rather your one-night stand make you breakfast or buy your Uber home? Would you rather kiss someone with bad breath or extremely chapped lips? Would you rather date someone who is very boring but always gives you multiple orgasms or someone you have a lot of fun but zero sexual chemistry with? Would you rather write erotica or make a sex tape? Would you rather be with someone who constantly talks dirty or is super reserved? Would you rather only have missionary sex or only have doggy-style sex? Would you rather be with someone who gave you amazing sex or amazing foreplay, but never both? Would you rather have sex with your biggest celebrity crush or your favorite porn star? Would you rather have your parents see your sex tape or watch your parents' sex tape? Would you rather kiss someone passionately in public or make out at a secluded beach? Would you rather do it in silence or with music playing in the background? Would you rather be dominant or submissive in bed? Would you rather be tied up or tie up your partner? Would you rather watch porn or read erotica?

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of dirty "would you rather" questions, but be sure to check back with us soon for more adult humor!