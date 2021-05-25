This Is the Deadliest Animal in the U.S., According to Data

While some of the deadliest animals on the planet can exclusively be found in parts of the world far from the United States, the country still has more than its fair share of dangerous creatures, critters, and stingers. But the animal responsible for the most annual deaths in the U.S. might not fit the picture you have in your mind of some scary looking beast with huge jaws filled with razor-sharp teeth. At least, that's what data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), gathered and organized by gaming site lcb.org, indicates. Sure, you'll find sharks and alligators on this list, but neither of them are in the top spot. Want to know what is? Read on to discover the deadliest animal in the U.S. based on average annual deaths.

16 Coral Snake

Average annual deaths caused: 0.03

15 Coyote

Average annual deaths caused: 0.06

14 Wolf

Average annual deaths caused: 0.18

13 Copperhead Snake

Average annual deaths caused: 0.1

12 Rattlesnake

Average annual deaths caused: 0.23

11 Shark

Average annual deaths caused: 1.0

10 Mountain Lion

Average annual deaths caused: 1.0

9 Cone Snail

Average annual deaths caused: 1.0

8 Alligator

Average annual deaths caused: 1.0

7 Bear

Average annual deaths caused: 1.0

6 Black Widow Spider

Average annual deaths caused: 7.0

5 Horse

Average annual deaths caused: 20.0

4 Cow

Average annual deaths caused: 20.0

3 Dog

Average annual deaths caused: 28.0

2 Bees, Wasps, and Hornets

Average annual deaths caused: 58.0

1 Deer

Average annual deaths caused: 120.0

