This Is the Deadliest Animal in the U.S., According to Data

These animals are responsible for the most annual deaths in the U.S.

By Paul Thompson
May 25, 2021
While some of the deadliest animals on the planet can exclusively be found in parts of the world far from the United States, the country still has more than its fair share of dangerous creatures, critters, and stingers. But the animal responsible for the most annual deaths in the U.S. might not fit the picture you have in your mind of some scary looking beast with huge jaws filled with razor-sharp teeth. At least, that's what data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), gathered and organized by gaming site lcb.org, indicates. Sure, you'll find sharks and alligators on this list, but neither of them are in the top spot. Want to know what is? Read on to discover the deadliest animal in the U.S. based on average annual deaths.

16
Coral Snake

Coral snake
Shutterstock

Average annual deaths caused: 0.03

15
Coyote

Coyote, animal
Shutterstock

Average annual deaths caused: 0.06

14
Wolf

Wolf
Shutterstock

Average annual deaths caused: 0.18

13
Copperhead Snake

Copperhead Snake
Shutterstock

Average annual deaths caused: 0.1

12
Rattlesnake

Rattlesnake
Shutterstock

Average annual deaths caused: 0.23

11
Shark

Reef sharks
Shutterstock/Lewis Burnett

Average annual deaths caused: 1.0

10
Mountain Lion

mountain lion
Shutterstock

Average annual deaths caused: 1.0

9
Cone Snail

Cone Snail Sea Creatures That Sting
Shutterstock

Average annual deaths caused: 1.0

8
Alligator

large alligator
Shutterstock

Average annual deaths caused: 1.0

7
Bear

Brown bear in snow
Sergey Uryadnikov/Shutterstock

Average annual deaths caused: 1.0

6
Black Widow Spider

black widow spider on web
Shutterstock/Jay Ondreicka

Average annual deaths caused: 7.0

5
Horse

wild horses make their way across the salt marsh in maryland
Shutterstock

Average annual deaths caused: 20.0

4
Cow

Cows hanging out in pasture
inventbbart/Shutterstock

Average annual deaths caused: 20.0

3
Dog

Shetland Sheepdog
Shutterstock

Average annual deaths caused: 28.0

2
Bees, Wasps, and Hornets

JimmyR / iStock

Average annual deaths caused: 58.0

1
Deer

Deer antlers
Shutterstock

Average annual deaths caused: 120.0

