This Is the Deadliest Animal in the U.S., According to Data
These animals are responsible for the most annual deaths in the U.S.
While some of the deadliest animals on the planet can exclusively be found in parts of the world far from the United States, the country still has more than its fair share of dangerous creatures, critters, and stingers. But the animal responsible for the most annual deaths in the U.S. might not fit the picture you have in your mind of some scary looking beast with huge jaws filled with razor-sharp teeth. At least, that's what data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), gathered and organized by gaming site lcb.org, indicates. Sure, you'll find sharks and alligators on this list, but neither of them are in the top spot. Want to know what is? Read on to discover the deadliest animal in the U.S. based on average annual deaths.
16
Coral Snake
Average annual deaths caused: 0.03
15
Coyote
Average annual deaths caused: 0.06
14
Wolf
Average annual deaths caused: 0.18
13
Copperhead Snake
Average annual deaths caused: 0.1
12
Rattlesnake
Average annual deaths caused: 0.23
11
Shark
Average annual deaths caused: 1.0
10
Mountain Lion
Average annual deaths caused: 1.0
9
Cone Snail
Average annual deaths caused: 1.0
8
Alligator
Average annual deaths caused: 1.0
7
Bear
Average annual deaths caused: 1.0
6
Black Widow Spider
Average annual deaths caused: 7.0
5
Horse
Average annual deaths caused: 20.0
4
Cow
Average annual deaths caused: 20.0
3
Dog
Average annual deaths caused: 28.0
2
Bees, Wasps, and Hornets
Average annual deaths caused: 58.0
1
Deer
Average annual deaths caused: 120.0
