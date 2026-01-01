The #1 Date Your New Year’s Resolution Is Most Likely to Fail

Beware of "Quitter's Day."

Every January, millions of Americans set New Year’s resolutions with optimism and determination. In fact, according to Civic Science data, 58 percent of US adults made resolutions in 2024—many of them focused on saving money, eating better, exercising more, and quitting bad habits such as smoking or drinking.

Yet by mid-month, that motivation typically fades. In fact, the second Friday of January—sometimes called “Quitter’s Day”—is when many people begin abandoning their goals, writes Forbes Health. This coming year, that day will fall on January 9, 2026.

Consumer data reveals the extent of our collective quitting. A 2024 analysis cited by Fit Small Business found that about 80 percent of people start losing steam by Quitter’s Day, and long-term success rates are even lower. According to Forbes, the average New Year’s resolution lasts just 3.74 months, and only a small fraction of people—eight percent—maintain their resolutions beyond the early weeks of January.

Psychology experts say the problem isn’t just a lack of willpower—it’s how resolutions are designed. Writing for Psychology Today, psychotherapist and social worker Amy Morin, LCSW, explains that traditional resolutions often “set you up to fail” because they are too rigid, too vague, or overly focused on outcomes instead of behaviors.

Goals like “lose weight” or “be less stressed” don’t provide clear guidance on what to do day-to-day, making them difficult to sustain when motivation dips.

Another issue is all-or-nothing thinking. When people miss a workout or break a streak, they may see it as failure and quit entirely. Morin notes that mentally strong people approach goals with flexibility, expecting setbacks and adjusting rather than giving up.

She adds that several small shifts can make resolutions far more durable:

Use SMART goals. People are more likely to stick with goals when they are “SMART”—that is, Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time-bound. For example, setting a goal to walk for 20 minutes three times a week will be more effective than aiming to “exercise more.”

So, as you make your resolutions this year, know that your motivation will fade—but also remember that this doesn’t have to knock you off course. With realistic goals, flexible thinking, and supportive systems, it’s possible to turn intentions into habits that last well beyond the second week of the new year.