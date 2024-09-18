Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

TV
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Whatever Happened to Darrell Sheets From "Storage Wars"?

“The only thing I collect these days is dead presidents.”

Darrell Sheets
Mike Pont/FilmMagic
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastSep 18, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A&E’s hit reality show Storage Wars owes a significant amount of its success to the cast of characters involved. With no confirmation made yet for season 14, reality fans will have to keep up with the cast off-screen until they hopefully make it back on TV again. Darrell “The Gambler” Sheets is one of the principal members of the cast, and certainly one of the most entertaining. Here’s what he’s up to now.

RELATED: What Brandi From "Storage Wars" Is Up To.

2019 Heart Attack

Darrell Sheets in hospital

Copyright @darrellgambler/Instagram

Sheets had a heart attack in 2019. “Well here we go I wasn’t going to say anything, but you all have been the greatest friends and fans. I’ve been very sick for 3 months and two nights ago I had a mild heart attack, found out I have congestive heart failure and a severe issue going on with my lung,” he posted on his Instagram. “All your prayers would be deeply appreciated thank you for being there for me it’s been a great ride #storagewars # Romney has been by my side through all of this she is a good women and I love her.”

New Business Venture

Darrell Sheets

Copyright @darrellgambler/Instagram

After being released from hospital, Sheets started a new business in 2019 called Show Me Your Junk in Lake Havasu, where he sells some of his collectors items and buys things too. “Havasu show me your junk, tmmrw night we are having our bonfire fellowship group meeting, feel free to bring your friends 6pm -7:30 just grinds fellowshipping, no politics,” he posted on Instagram.

RELATED: The 20 Best Reality TV Shows Ever.

Big Sales

Darrell Sheets on 'Storage Wars'

A + E

According to A&E, Sheets is famous for going for the big ticket items. “Ever the gambler, Darrell has been addicted to the “high” of storage auctions for 32 years,” the network says. “While others have turned the gambling side of storage buying into steady businesses, Darrell is always going for the ‘big hit.’ Boasting a big game, Darrell is quick to tell you about the four Picassos and the world’s most lucrative comic book collection that he has scored through storage auctions.”

No More Collecting

Vintage 1923 Ford T bucket

Copyright @darrellgambler/Instagram

According to A&E, Sheets no longer collects. “The only thing I collect these days is dead presidents.” He’s now focused on his family and teaching skills he wants to pass on to his son. He frequently posts about his sales on Instagram, for example a vintage Ford. “1923 Ford T bucket, custom built , 302 V8 door knob grill , custom upholstery, custom paint, I have all the records on the car. It is a real showstopper,” he captioned a post.

The Latest

Elon Musk hosting SNL
Controversial Cast

10 Most Controversial "SNL" Hosts Ever

Mayim Bialik on the Jeopardy! set
Final Answer?

Mayim Bialik Hints at "Jeopardy!" Return

scrabble board game
Highest Scrabble Score Ever

The Highest-Scoring Scrabble Move Ever

The cast of Pawn Stars
Hi Old Chum

Pawn Stars Cast: Where Are They Now? Surprising Updates

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.