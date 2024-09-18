Whatever Happened to Darrell Sheets From "Storage Wars"?

A&E’s hit reality show Storage Wars owes a significant amount of its success to the cast of characters involved. With no confirmation made yet for season 14, reality fans will have to keep up with the cast off-screen until they hopefully make it back on TV again. Darrell “The Gambler” Sheets is one of the principal members of the cast, and certainly one of the most entertaining. Here’s what he’s up to now.

2019 Heart Attack Copyright @darrellgambler/Instagram Sheets had a heart attack in 2019. “Well here we go I wasn’t going to say anything, but you all have been the greatest friends and fans. I’ve been very sick for 3 months and two nights ago I had a mild heart attack, found out I have congestive heart failure and a severe issue going on with my lung,” he posted on his Instagram. “All your prayers would be deeply appreciated thank you for being there for me it’s been a great ride #storagewars # Romney has been by my side through all of this she is a good women and I love her.”

New Business Venture Copyright @darrellgambler/Instagram After being released from hospital, Sheets started a new business in 2019 called Show Me Your Junk in Lake Havasu, where he sells some of his collectors items and buys things too. “Havasu show me your junk, tmmrw night we are having our bonfire fellowship group meeting, feel free to bring your friends 6pm -7:30 just grinds fellowshipping, no politics,” he posted on Instagram . RELATED: The 20 Best Reality TV Shows Ever.

Big Sales A + E According to A&E, Sheets is famous for going for the big ticket items. “Ever the gambler, Darrell has been addicted to the “high” of storage auctions for 32 years,” the network says. “While others have turned the gambling side of storage buying into steady businesses, Darrell is always going for the ‘big hit.’ Boasting a big game, Darrell is quick to tell you about the four Picassos and the world’s most lucrative comic book collection that he has scored through storage auctions.”