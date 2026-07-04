7 Best New Costco Dining Room Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn 

These stylish furniture and decor items from Costco capture a luxe designer aesthetic for less.

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Pottery Barn is known for their luxe look, while being warm and inviting, especially when it comes to the living room and dining spaces. However, achieving that look doesn’t have to come with a designer price tag. Costco’s dining room arrivals include everything from furniture and statement lighting, to stylish accents that capture the same aesthetic.

1 Bentley Table Lamp, 2-Pack

Lighting plays a big part in creating a warm dining space, and this Bentley Table Lamp adds a soft glow to the dining room. Their timeless design and neutral finish blend easily with different decor styles, from farmhouse to modern.

2 Cowen Dining Table and 6 Chairs

A beautiful table acts as the centerpiece of the room, and this Cowen Dining Table and 6 Chairs offers both function and style, with seating for six. The soft wooden finish gives it a much more expensive look, ideal for hosting or nightly family meals.

3 Bellamy Lane Counter Height Dining Table and 6 Chairs

Counter height gives the space a friendly, yet elevated dining feel, making them a great fit for everything from game night gatherings to casual family dinners. This Bellamy Lane Counter Height Dining Table includes six chairs, providing plenty of seating while maintaining a its designer look.

4 Artika Swirl Ribbon Integrated LED Pendant Light

A unique light fixture can completely transform a dining room, adding a bit of drama and character, and this Artika Swirl Ribbon Integrated LED Pendant Light does just that. Its ribbon-like design catches the eye like an art piece while providing functional bright LED light.

5 Burlington 9-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

If your dining space extends outdoors in the summer with a connected patio, this Burlington 9-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set makes entertaining feel easy. With plenty of comfortable seating and solid construction, it’s designed for everything from casual family dinners to backyard parties.

6 Wyatt & Ash Washable Indoor Area Rug

A large area rug helps lock in the look of the dining room while adding some softness and color to the table. This Wyatt & Ash Washable Indoor Area Rug features a sleek pattern that complements a range of styles without overwhelming the room with too much color or a dizzying pattern.

7 Transformer Table Extendable Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Flexible furniture makes entertaining much easier, and this Transformer Table Extendable Outdoor Patio Dining Set is designed to tailor to the party size. The table expands when needed, making it a wise investment for anyone who enjoys hosting parties of all sizes.