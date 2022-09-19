Few daily rituals hold quite as much importance as brushing your teeth. Besides being a grooming requirement essential for keeping your breath fresh, research has also shown that it can have a significant impact on your long-term health as well. In most cases, the only harm that can come from picking up your toothbrush is the result of doing something wrong during the twice-a-day cleaning ritual. But now, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that anyone with certain Colgate toothpastes should get rid of them immediately. Read on to see why the health agency has issued a recall for the dental hygiene products.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Bought This at Walmart, Stop Using It, Officials Warn After 62 Injuries.

Some product recalls can be tied to specific stores.

Companies issue product recalls whenever they discover a potential risk to consumers. And in some cases, items carried primarily or exclusively by certain retailers can be at the center of such safety alerts, with a few notable recent examples.

In early August, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that hardware company DeWalt had issued a recall on 1.4 million of its 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws sold at Lowe's and Home Depot. The affected model numbers included DWS779, DWS780, and DHS790 Miter Saws with the date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04. The company issued the recall after it discovered the tool's rear safety guard can break or detach, allowing projectiles to "strike the user and bystanders."

On Sept. 1, the CPSC announced that TJX Companies had issued a recall of a Novogratz brand Outdoor Metal Hanging Chair sold at its HomeGoods and Homesense stores, as well as at HomeGoods/T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods/Marshalls combination stores. After selling 5,000 units nationwide, the company pulled the product from shelves after 16 injuries were reported due to the furniture tipping or falling over while being used.

And in July, the FDA announced that over 430 toiletries, hygiene, and over-the-counter (OTC) medication products sold at Familly Dollar were subject to a widespread recall. According to the notice, the discount retailer found that the items had been "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements." Now, another retail-specific recall has been issued.

The FDA has issued a recall for certain Colgate toothpastes sold at one major retailer.

On Sept. 16, the FDA announced that Family Dollar had issued a voluntary recall of Colgate products it sells, including toothpastes and mouthwash. The items in question were shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah from approximately May 1, 2022 through June 21, 2022.

The recalled products include Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention Toothpaste 2.1-ounce with UPC 998277; Colgate Optic White Charcoal Toothpaste 4.2-ounce with UPC 998909; Colgate Optic White High Impact Toothpaste 3-ounce with UPC 999088; Colgate Optic White Toothpaste Icy Fresh 3.2-ounce with UPC 999749; Colgate Optic White Stain Fighter Toothpaste Clean Mint 4.2-ounce with UPC 999750; and Colgate Optic White Mouthwash 16 fl. oz. with UPC 999043.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The store recalled the products due to a safety hazard created by storage issues.

Like the previous recall, Family Dollar pulled the affected Colgate products after discovering the items had been "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements," according to the FDA's notice. While the company did not provide a list of specific stores that carried the recalled products, it said it had notified locations and asked them to "check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product."

Here's what you should do if you purchased any of the recalled Colgate toothpastes or mouthwash from Family Dollar.

The FDA reports that no illnesses related to the recalled products have been reported so far. However, the agency advises anyone who thinks they may have experienced health problems to contact their healthcare provider or doctor immediately.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The agency states that customers who purchased the items can return them to Family Dollar where they were purchased, even if they are not accompanied by a receipt. Anyone with questions or concerns can also contact Family Dollar by calling the customer service number listed on the agency's notice.