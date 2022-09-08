If You Bought This at Walmart, Stop Using It, Officials Warn After 62 Injuries

Walmart is not only a go-to stop for groceries and other odds and ends—it's also become a hotspot for home décor and furniture. In fact, earlier this year, the retailer unveiled plans to remodel stores in order to draw customers to these up-and-coming sections and introduce more variety into their shopping experience. But if you happened to purchase one item from the home section at Walmart, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has a new warning for you, as the product has already led to 62 injuries. Read on to find out what Walmart purchase you should stop using immediately.

Recalls are commonplace at Walmart.

Unfortunately, Walmart has faced a wide range of recalls in 2022, forcing the retailer to remove different foods, medications, and children's products from its shelves. The company regularly updates a complete list of recalled products on its website, making it simple for consumers to determine if their purchases are subject to recall, the reason why, and which Walmart locations they were sold at.

In recent weeks, Walmart has pulled a range of products you could have at home, including Snow Joe Cordless Lawn Mowers. Per a Sept. 1 announcement from the CPSC, the mowers present a laceration hazard if the mower blade detaches. Agit Global paddles sold with stand-up paddleboards were also recalled on Aug. 25 due to their ability to break into two pieces and expose sharp edges, the CPSC said.

Now, an item that you might have bought for your bedroom is subject to recall, and the CPSC is asking that you stop using it immediately.

You may use this product every night.

On Sept. 8, the CPSC issued a recall announcement for Murphy beds manufactured by Cyme Tech, as they pose a serious hazard to consumers. The beds, which can be stowed vertically against a wall and pulled down when in use, were sold under the brand names Ivy Bronx, Orren Ellis, Stellar Home Furniture, and Wade Logan.

Roughly 8,200 beds were sold between Feb. 2014 and May 2022, and available in five colors: White, Rustic Gray, Espresso, Cinnamon, and Tuxedo. Per the announcement, there are four different "Low Profile Murphy wall bed part numbers" affected by the recall. These include S214 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S215 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Vertically), S234 (Double Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally), and S235 (Queen Bed, Doors Installed Horizontally).

The manufacturer has received almost 150 reports of the beds falling.

According to the recall announcement, the full-sized and queen-sized beds pose "serious impact and crush hazards." So far, Cyme Tech has received 146 reports of the beds falling or breaking. Of these incidents, 62 led to someone getting hurt, with consumers noting "broken bones, bruising, lacerations, concussions, and other injuries."

These occur when beds "break or detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby," the CPSC announcement states. According to a safety notice posted on Cyme Tech's website, this is a result of "failure to properly assemble and/or attach the bed to the wall."

You can check if your Murphy bed is part of the recall.

The recalled beds were sold exclusively online, but sales weren't limited to Walmart.com. You may have also purchased a recalled Murphy bed from Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, or Overstock for anywhere between $1,200 and $1,500.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

If you're concerned that one of these products is in your bedroom or guest room, check for the brand name and part number on your online receipt, which is likely in your email. As beds were sold dating back to 2014, you might not be able to find a record. The CPSC notes that you can contact Cyme Tech for confirmation. The company is also contacting all "known purchasers" directly.

If you have a recalled bed, you should stop using it immediately, according to the CPSC. Consumers should reach out to Cyme Tech directly to schedule an inspection and repair, both of which will be at no cost to you. You can call Cyme Tech at 833-408-0501 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, or you can email [email protected]