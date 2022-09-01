Smarter Living

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Are Pulling This Product From Shelves After 16 Injuries

The recalled furniture was also sold at HomeGoods and Homesense locations nationwide.

September 1, 2022
September 1, 2022

Shopping at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls is a unique experience, as you truly never know what you're going to find. These off-price retailers always have a different assortment of clothing, makeup, shoes, home décor, and even furniture—making it that much more fun to shop when you head in. But there's one particular product you'll want to avoid, as TJX Companies—which owns the two retailers—is recalling it after receiving 16 injury reports. Read on to find out which item poses a safety hazard, and what you should do if you bought one.

TJX Companies recently faced major fines for selling over 1,000 recalled products.

tj maxx store
Brookgardener / Shutterstock

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time TJX Companies has come under fire due to recalled products. On Aug. 2, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that the retailer was slapped with a $13 million fine "for selling, offering for sale, and distributing" recalled products to customers between March 2014 and Oct. 2019. Approximately 1,200 previously recalled products were sold to customers over those five years, even though most had associated safety risks.

Earlier this summer, the CPSC also announced that TJX Companies had recalled nest swing egg chairs sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Homesense. The chairs were sold under the popular brand names Martha Stewart and Tommy Bahama from Dec. 2018 through April 2022, with approximately 30,600 sold nationwide. The company received 27 reports of the chairs collapsing or falling while in use, 19 of which resulted in injuries.

Now, another chair sold by TJX Companies is being pulled from stores.

TJX issued this recall after 5,000 units were sold.

recalled novogratz outdoor metal hanging chair
CPSC

Both T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are great options for furniture, and you'll find an even wider variety at the home furnishing-focused HomeGoods and Homesense. But if you purchased a Novogratz brand Outdoor Metal Hanging Chair for your patio this summer, it could actually be dangerous. On Sept. 1, the CPSC announced TJX Companies recalled the chairs due to a potential safety hazard.

The recalled chairs weren't cheap, retailing between $300 and $330. Approximately 5,000 were sold nationwide between March 2021 and May 2022, in addition to roughly 194 that were sold in Canada. The chairs were sold at HomeGoods and Homesense stores, as well as at HomeGoods/T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods/Marshalls combination stores.

Sixteen people were injured thanks to the hanging chairs.

woman with concussion
Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock

Much like the previously recalled nest swing egg chairs—which have a similar design—the outdoor metal hanging chairs were recalled due to their potential to tip or fall over. There's an additional risk with the Novogratz-branded chair, however, according to the CPSC notice. The seat of the chair is suspended using a metal hook and chain, either of which could break and cause someone to fall while sitting in it.

So far, there have been 22 reports of chairs falling or tipping, or the hook or chain breaking, according to the recall notice. In 16 of these instances, consumers also reported injuries ranging from bruising to a mild concussion.

You should stop using the chair if you have one.

tj maxx homegoods combination store
2p2play / Shutterstock

Worried you have one of these chairs in your backyard? You can identify a recalled chair by the brand name, Novogratz, printed on the hang tag. Also on the tag, you should see one of the following style codes: AY9162, AY9163, BY9162, BY9163, BY9164, CY9162, CY9163, CY9164, DY9162, DY9164, Y9162, Y9163. The cushioned chairs are four-feet tall and three-feet wide, and were available in four colors—white, gray, green, and yellow.

The CPSC advises consumers to stop using the chair immediately due to the associated risks. You can return the chair to any HomeGoods, Homesense, or combination store, where you'll receive a full refund or store credit.

For questions about the recall, you can reach HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 or Homesense at 855-660-4663, both of which are available between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday. You can also email the company at [email protected]

