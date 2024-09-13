These 8 TV Shows Have Just Been Canceled, Including One Big Hit

Shows getting canceled, whether after one season or 13, is no surprise—unfortunately it's the nature of the industry to decide that sometimes a series is just not worth saving. This is obviously sad for anyone who invested their time in watching a show only to discover it’s not coming back (I’m still upset about My So-Called Life!), and it’s especially annoying if the season ended on a cliffhanger. While some shows did terribly with viewing figures, others don’t have obvious reasons for ending up on the chopping block. Here are 8 TV shows which will not be making a return to your TV screens.

1. 911: Lone Star Fox The fifth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star will sadly be its last, with confirmation from Fox that the show will not be renewed. “From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere,” Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn says, via Deadline . “Now in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.” The final 12-episode season will start on Sept. 23, and is expected to wrap up in early 2025.

2. The Winter King MGM+ MGM+ canceled fantasy Arthurian legend drama The Winter King after just one season. Like The Last Kingdom, The Winter King is based on Bernard Cornwell’s books, but clearly did not enjoy the success of Kingdom. “If shows on Apple TV+ are struggling to find viewership, it's no stretch of the imagination to figure MGM+'s viewership numbers aren't grand,” says Charles Papadopoulos of Screen Rant . “They were one of the latest contributions to an already oversaturated streaming market and arrived on the scene just before the 2023 strikes.”

3. We're Here HBO We’re Here has been canceled after four seasons on HBO, according to co-creators and executive producers Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren, who announced the news on Instagram. “Although the current run of our show has ended, We’re Here’s message of love and acceptance has already made a lasting impact for 2SLGBTQIA+ people across the country,” the post reads . “Creating We’re Here was a dream come true and our hearts are overflowing with love… It took a lot of courage, sequins and sweat to make We’re Here. And we are so proud to leave behind four Peabody, Critics Choice, GLAAD and Television Academy award winning seasons that are wildly entertaining, enlightening and give hope to anyone struggling to live their truth.”

4. Dead Boy Detectives Netflix Dead Boy Detectives is officially canceled after just one season at Netflix, with unimpressive viewing figures possibly being one reason why. “It peaked at the number two spot the week of April 22-28, but managed just 3.1 million views in its first three days of availability (Netflix defines a view as total series runtime divided by total hours viewed),” says Variety , which broke the news. “It dropped to number three in its first full week of availability but rose in total views to 4.7 million. It then dropped to just 1.8 million views in week three before falling off the Top 10 chart.” It’s a pity—Dead Boy Detectives got a 92% critics rating and 90% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Let’s hope we haven’t seen the last of it yet. RELATED: The Best TV Shows of 2024 So Far.

5. Wicked Tuna National Geographic National Geographic canceled Wicked Tuna after 13 seasons of the hit reality show. “The series celebrated one of America’s oldest industries since first premiering on National Geographic in 2012 and made internationally recognizable stars out of the intrepid commercial fishermen who brave the unrelenting North Atlantic waters to catch the elusive bluefin tuna,” the channel said in a statement . “As we reflect on 13 great seasons and 200+ episodes, our appreciation for our production partners at Pilgrim Media Group, our cast and crew, the Gloucester community and the show’s dedicated fans is hard to put into words. It has been an incredible journey together and there are only two words that seem to fit the moment: Thank You.”

6. Buying Beverly Hills Neflix Buying Beverly Hills has been canceled after two seasons on Netflix. Centered around Mauricio Umanksy and his real estate firm The Agency, sources tell Deadline viewing figures and cost of production was the driving force behind the cancellation. Fans of reality real estate shows can still watch Selling Sunset, Selling the OC, and Owning Manhattan on Netflix.

7. My Lady Jane Amazon Prime Fans of My Lady Jane (including George R. R. Martin) were not happy to hear Amazon canceled the historical romantic comedy after just one season, and started a petition to try and bring it back. Critics and audiences alike loved the show, which got a 95% critics rating and 90% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “I have always loved alternate history and Jane Grey, England’s nine-days queen, has always fascinated me,” Martin said in a blog post . “Amazon did not renew it for a second season. The show has a lot of fans, though, and they have launched a petition to get Amazon to order more. (Got to love the fans). I wish them luck. Jane deserved more than nine days, or eight episodes.”