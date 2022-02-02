See "Brady Bunch" Star Barry Williams Now at 67

For five years, Barry Williams starred as Greg Brady on The Brady Bunch, but his association with the character spans far beyond that. Williams and his Brady Bunch co-stars went on to participate in spinoffs, movies, variety shows, and even a home renovation show just a couple of years ago. Nowadays, Williams is still performing but lives a much quieter life than he did at the peak of Brady Bunch popularity. And while he still acts occasionally, he's also focused on music. And, of course, he's still close to his sitcom siblings. Read on to find out more about Williams' life today.

RELATED: Eve Plumb Played Jan on The Brady Bunch. See Her Now at 63.

He's still taking on lots of roles.

Williams continued acting after The Brady Bunch, and not just in Brady-related projects. He appeared on Three's Company, That '70s Show, According to Jim, and Scrubs, among other series. His most recent film was the 2021 Lifetime movie Blending Christmas, which also featured some of his Brady Bunch co-stars. He's also been active in musical theater.

"Almost all of my theater career has been in musical theater," he told Closer in 2021. "I find it a wonderful combination of all the things that I like: acting, singing, comedy and live theater."

He's a musician.

Williams has sung in Brady projects of course, but he also performs his own music. As explained on his website, he produced a show called "'70s Music Celebration Starring Barry Williams" that ran for six years in Missouri, where he lives. He has a band called Barry Williams and the Traveliers that is currently performing and consists of himself, his wife Tina Mahina Williams, and Mike Ristau.

RELATED: For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

He has a new podcast.

It's become popular for stars of former TV shows to host podcasts about their experiences, and Williams recently started one about The Brady Bunch with Christopher Knight, who played Peter. Their podcast is called The Real Brady Bros.

"By getting into the minutiae of it, the details, what was going on before the scene was made, what we thought when we first read the script, what the messages of the show are has been, it's been a real ride," Williams told ABC7 Los Angeles. "The podcast is really a dissection, week by week, of an episode, and everything that goes along with them."

He's married and has two children.

Williams married his third wife, Tina Mahina Williams, in 2017. He has a son, Brandon, from his first marriage, and a daughter, Samantha, from his second. Closer asked Williams if his children are interested in entertainment.

"My son is a musician, but also a full-time student, and hasn't made any [comments] about going into that as a profession," Williams said. "My little girl is a natural. She's got a big personality, but I am not sure she would choose [showbiz] as a profession, either. You know, I'm a dad, so I would be 100 percent supportive of whatever they chose to do."

He's still close with his Brady Bunch co-stars.

Williams and his Brady Bunch siblings are still friends, and fans got to see them all together when they reunited for the HGTV show A Very Brady Renovation in 2019. The series showed them renovating the house that was featured in the exterior shots on The Brady Bunch.

"All the kids are good friends," Williams told Studio 10 in 2017. "We all share the big events of our lives together and stay in touch. It's like having a second family."

RELATED: Robbie Rist Played Cousin Oliver on The Brady Bunch. See Him Now at 57.