7 Best New Vinyard Vines Finds With Big Savings Right Now

Shop 7 Vineyard Vines sale finds for the family, from polo shirts to Chappy swim trunks.

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I just spent a week in Florida and can confirm that Vineyard Vines is the biggest brand down there. Almost everyone I saw was wearing something from the classic, casual, coastal-inspired brand that basically lives for summer. While everyday retail prices can be higher than you might want to spend, the website and store regularly run promos and sales, slashing prices by more than 60 percent. What should you shop for right now to get the best deals on Vineyard Vines clothing for the whole family? Here are the 7 best Vineyard Vines finds with big savings right now.

1 A Golf Whale Pocket Tee

The Vineyard Vines t-shirts are wildly popular, with new styles dropping regularly. Currently, this Golf Whale Short-Sleeve Pocket Tee is on sale for almost 40% off, just $29.99. “Great fabric, beautiful teeshirt! Love the colors!” writes a shopper. “Great quality! Comfortable,” adds another.

2 A Beautiful Palm Tree Print Dress

Vineyard Vines dresses are super pretty and also comfortable. The Sophie Harbor Dress is currently 34% off, on sale for $129.99. I love the vibrant palm tree print, a tropical twist on the floral-patterned dress. It also comes in a subtler blue-and-green print.

3 Some Sankay Polo Prints Are 38% Off

One of the brand’s most popular men’s products is the Performance Printed Sankaty Polo. It is basically the only polo my son will wear, because it is as comfortable as a sports shirt. Some patterns are 38% off, just $59.99 for men’s sizes and way less for kids.

4 Kids Performance Pants Are Also On Sale

And, the popular Boys’ Performance On-The-Go 5-Pocket Pants are also majorly marked down in specific color and size combinations. Get the airy, comfortable, and stretchy pants for up to 66% off. This seafoam green color is just $24.97.

5 And, This Adorable Girls Shep Shirt

The Shep Shirt, named after one of the Vineyard Vines founders, is another iconic piece from the brand. This Girls’ Relaxed Shep Shirt® is on sale for $44.99, 37% off the regular price. There is also a turquoise version on sale for $24.97.

6 Performance Button Downs

My boyfriend loves the Performance Grenadine Check Featherweight Shirt. It is basically the perfect work shirt, dressy enough for the office with a collar and long sleeves. However, the fabric is so comfortable and breathable. Some patterns are 37% off, bringing the price down to $79.99.

7 And, Chappy Swim Trunks Are Also On Sale

The brand’s Chappy Swim Trunks are another of its trademark items. Some of the 7 Inch Printed Chappy Swim Trunks patterns, including this tarpon print and a bright pink beach bar pattern, are 39% off. Get them for $59.99 instead of the regular retail price of $98.50.