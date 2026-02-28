These new Petco finds are already flying off shelves.

Whether your pet woofs, meows, chirps, or simply slithers, you have probably spent a good amount of time at your local Petco store. It is one of my go-to spots for my animals, with competitive prices on everything from dog beds and litter boxes to food and dog toys. There are so many new arrivals landing at stores right now that you should snap up before they are gone. Here are the 7 best Petco new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 The New Halo Collar 5 Realtree Camo

If you don’t want to invest in an entire Invisible Fence system for your pooch, try the new Halo Collar 5, now available in the signature Realtree® camo. The leading GPS collar for dogs is available at Petco for $599. It is controllable via an app, and you can set boundaries for your dog’s roaming. Subscription plans start at $9.99 per month.

2 The Viral Tofu Cat Litter Box

The Michu Pet XXL Deluxe Cat Litter Box, starting at $119, is an ultra spacious and chic (yes, chic) litter box that gives cats privacy while containing messes and controlling odors. It is compatible with eco-friendly, viral Tofu Cat Litter and comes in a bunch of pretty colors.

3 A Spring Inspire Scratching Post

I love all the spring-inspired pet products hitting Petco, including the EveryYay Daisy 3-Sided Cat Scratching Post, just $29.99. “This product came as described/photgraphed, it was well packaged and super quick to put together. I love the crinkly flower tops and both our cats were immediately interested. Even our ferret wanted to see the new toy! Its great for small spaces and our cats are liking it overall,” a shopper writes.

4 An Adorable Easter Bunny Pet Hoodie

Dress your pet up like the Easter Bunny with the YOULY Easter Bunny Pet Hoodie for $15.00. It comes in XS to L sizes and features adorable, floppy bunny ears.

5 The Pop Art Collection

Petco’s Pop Art collection is perfect for artsy pet owners. One of the most fabulous items is the YOULY Pop Art Carton Scratch Condo Cat Toy, available online only for $10. “My cats love this pop up carton scratching condo – and so do I! The cats enjoy hopping into the carton to scratch, to stash toys and to hide from each other. The provided catnip for sprinkling was an added bonus. Our cats have been using this for a few weeks and it exceeds our expectations. Two things really stand out to us: 1. Even with regular use, the honeycomb of the scratching surface is not leaving messing bits of cardboard all over. 2. When assembled, it has a snap to hold it together. Can two cats wrestling pop a flap out of the bottom? Yes. (However, this does not cause the carton to collapse.) Has the top opened? No, not once. This one detail makes all the difference!” a shopper writes.

6 A Mushroom Cat Toy

Why settle for boring cat toys when they can double as decor? Shoppers love this Harry Barker Mushroom Cat Toy, on sale for $4. “My cat loves using it as a kicker toy and swatting it around house. So far it had taken a lot of abuse and is still in great condition,” one shopper writes.

7 And, a Nylabone Femur Bone Toy

Dogs love the Nylabone Strong Femur Bone Made with Real Bison & Venison Dog Chew Toy, starting at $10.06. ” My dog loves this chew toy. Its durable and soft for teething. The safety of it is great and cleaning it is very easy. The scent is very light. Over all this is a good chew toy,” a shopper writes.