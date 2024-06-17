7 Best Hydrating Face Masks for Glowing Skin

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Dry skin can really put a damper on your day. Not only can it make your makeup look more flaky, but it can also lead to painful cracking and bleeding—which is why experts recommend using a daily moisturizer. But if you feel like your regular skincare routine just isn't doing enough, you might want to add another product into the rotation. A hydrating face mask can help trap moisture in your skin, providing an additional boost to dull, dry skin when needed. Plus, many masks come with extra ingredients that can target other potential skin problems, too. To help you narrow down which mask you should get, we reached out to several experts to get their top recommendations. Read on to discover the seven best hydrating face masks for glowing skin.

Prices are current at the time of publication but are subject to change.

RELATED: Dermatologists Share the Best Drugstore Skincare Products: "Anything More Is Not Necessary."

1 Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask

Struggling with dry or stressed skin? Drunk Elephant's F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask can help "calm and replenish moisture overnight," according to Hannah Kopelman, DO, dermatologist and host of the Derm Club podcast.

"This mask is packed with electrolytes, vitamin F, and niacinamide, which work together to restore the skin's balance and build a strong barrier," she shares. "The inclusion of tiny beads that burst during application makes it a unique and effective hydration booster."

In fact, Jenoa Matthes, travel expert and founder of The Travel Folk, tells Best Life that this is one of the face masks she often uses during her long trips.

"Hydrating face masks are important for me while traveling," Matthes explains. "On trips where my schedule is packed from sunrise to sunset, I like knowing I can give my skin a quick boost with Drunk Elephant's F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial."

$42 at Amazon Buy Now

2 Fresh Rose Face Mask

The Rose Face Mask from Fresh comes highly recommended by three different experts.

"This mask is infused with real rose petals, pure rosewater, and a smart algae that delivers optimum moisture," Kopelman says. "The rose petals help to soothe and tone the skin, while the rosewater and algae provide deep hydration."

Another factor that sets this face mask apart from others is its instant cooling sensation, which leaves the "skin feeling refreshed and plump" almost immediately, according to Kopelman.

"The Fresh Rose Face Mask is a favorite among people who want radiant, revitalized skin because of its exquisite ingredient combination and immediate moisturizing impact," adds Shimon Bobb, editor of beauty and skincare platform The Youthist.

Board-certified plastic surgeon Thomas Jeneby, MD, also notes that this face mask is "particularly great for people with sensitive skin."

$67 at Fresh Buy Now

RELATED: 10 French Skincare Secrets That Will Make You Look Years Younger, Experts Say.

3 Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Alongside Drunk Elephant's face mask, Matthes says the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask is another "longtime favorite" of hers.

"When traveling means catching early trains or late flights, it's nice to know this mask is working its magic while I get some rest," she says.

As Kopelman explains, Laneige's Water Sleeping Mask is designed to be used overnight.

"It features hydro-ionized mineral water and a Sleep-Tox purifying effect that ensures your skin is deeply hydrated and refreshed by morning," she explains. "Its lightweight gel texture also absorbs quickly, making it suitable for all skin types."

Matthes notes that she's a fan of this mask's calming scent, too.

"Those rose and orange flower notes do wonders in helping me relax after a long day of exploring," she tells Best Life.

$32 at Amazon Buy Now

4 La Mer The Intensive Revitalizing Mask

While The Intensive Revitalizing Mask from La Mer may come with a hefty price tag that not everyone can afford, it is still one of the best hydrating face masks on the market.

"Renowned for its intensive hydration properties, this mask features a blend of La Mer's signature Miracle Broth, antioxidants, and regenerative elements," Jeneby shares. "It protects against environmental stressors and revitalizes dull, tired skin, ensuring a youthful, glowing complexion."

So, if you are looking for a "high-end hydrating option," this La Mer face mask is a clear standout due to its "rich, creamy texture and inclusion of natural ingredients," Kopelman adds.

$215 at La Mer Buy Now

RELATED: Is Micellar Water Good for Your Skin? Here's What Beauty Experts Say.

5 Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Enzyme Masque

Alongside well-known beauty brands like Drunk Elephant and Laneige, Image Skincare might not be the most recognizable name on this list. But Jeneby says he considers Image Skincare's Vital C Hydrating Enzyme Masque to be one of his top five hydrating face masks.

"This mask is known for its potent blend of vitamin C, antioxidants, and enzymes that work together to exfoliate dead skin cells while deeply hydrating the skin," the plastic surgeon explains. "It is excellent for dry skin and helps improve texture and tone, giving a radiant glow."

$42 at Amazon Buy Now

6 Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask has garnered a cult following online—and for good reason, according to Kopelman. She says the mask is formulated with three really useful ingredients: watermelon extract, hyaluronic acid, and AHAs.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"The watermelon extract provides essential vitamins and amino acids, while hyaluronic acid delivers lasting hydration. The gentle AHAs help to refine and smooth the skin's texture," Kopelman explains. "Plus, its fun, fruity scent and jelly-like texture make it a pleasure to use."

$40 at Amazon Buy Now

RELATED: 6 Budget-Friendly Ways to Get Glowing Skin as You Age.

7 Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask

If you prefer using a sheet mask, Kopelman recommends Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Mask, which is "enriched with a blend of green tea, rice, and algae."

"Tatcha's sheet mask provides a rich surge of hydration, leaving the skin dewy and luminous," Kopelamn says. "The mask's serum is also packed with botanical oils and humectants, ensuring deep hydration and a glowing complexion."

$25 at Amazon Buy Now