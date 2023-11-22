The 10 Best Costco Black Friday Deals You Can't Miss

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Black Friday may not be the only day of the year to get a good deal, but it's undoubtedly one of the easiest—especially when it comes to the sales at Costco. From kitchen appliances and electronics to beauty supplies and home essentials, the warehouse retailer is pulling out the stops when it comes to discounts on items from across its vast inventory. To help you figure out where to focus your shopping efforts, we put together some of the most unbeatable bargains, along with the help of retail experts who know when a discount is just too good to pass up. Read on for the best Costco Black Friday deals.

10 Best Costco Black Friday Deals

1. Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven Pro

As one of the biggest kitchen crazes of the past decade, air fryers of all shapes and sizes seem to dominate the market. But if you're still searching for the right one for your home, you could get a great deal from Costco on a very versatile option.

"The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven Pro is like a cross between an air fryer and a toaster oven," Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, tells Best Life. "It fits nicely on a counter and can even stand up vertically when not in use to take up less space. This appliance is much more versatile than your standard air fryer too, as the flat shape can handle a variety of foods better than the rounder air fryers or machines with pull-out baskets."

The best part? It's currently $40 off, so you can get it for $149.99 online—but you may also be able to find it for slightly less in-store at $139.99.

2. Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush

You're going to use a toothbrush at least twice a day, every single day. Why not take advantage of a great deal to score one of the best models?

"Costco is offering the Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush with AI on sale for $79.99 this Black Friday, down from its original price of $99.99," says Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. "If you have been wanting to upgrade your morning routine, this is a great option. The toothbrush has six brushing modes and comes with a personalized app to maximize brushing efficiency. Plus, with a 4.3 out of five-star rating from customers, this is a great Black Friday deal."

3. Eureka Stylus Cordless Stick Vacuum

If you've been waiting to get your hands on a bonafide Dyson dupe, look no further. Costco is offering a deal on the Eureka Stylus Cordless Stick Vacuum, bringing the already low price down $35 to $134.99.

The versatile product can handle carpets before easily converting into a smaller hand vacuum for tackling messes in the car, complete with a 45-minute run time with each charge and three separate cleaning modes.

4. Solo Stove Mesa XL 2-Pack

As winter temperatures begin to creep in, the idea of getting cozy by a fire becomes all the more enticing. That's where this Solo Stove Mesa XL 2-Pack could come in handy.

"This is an amazing deal," says Ramhold. "Solo Stoves have a loyal following because of their sleek designs and smokeless formats. I can personally vouch for them and their ease of care."

This year, Costco is offering a 2-pack for $129.99 through Dec. 3, which Ramhold considers a great bargain. She says these smaller stoves are perfect for tabletop use, such as creating a backyard s'mores bar or a toasty ambiance when the temperature drops outside.

"You can choose from two different color packs, which come with stands and carrying bags," Ramhold points out. "They burn wood or pellets, so if you want the classic bonfire vibe without a huge setup to watch, this is an excellent compromise in a smaller package."

5. CROC Professional Premium Infrared 1.5" Flat Iron

If you're looking to upgrade your hair game in time for the holidays, there's one tool you may not want to pass up.

"For all of the beauty lovers out there, Costco is offering the CROC Professional Premium Infrared 1.5" Flat Iron for $89.99 this Black Friday, which is usually $119.99," says Landau. "This flat iron has patented infrared technology which adds shine and locks in moisture to the hair."

And while haircare products can sometimes be a let-down, this one appears to be a bonafide hit. "This is a well-loved product with over 1,000 five-star reviews," Landau points out. "Customers note the iron's quick heating speed and its lack of build-up over time from hair products."

6. Casual Living Plush Throw 2-pack

Depending on where you live, steadily dropping temperatures mean there's a bigger need for blankets. Why not take advantage of a good deal on a pair that will also look great in your home?ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"These Casual Living Plush Throws are super soft and warm, and you can get a 2-pack online only for just $19.99 from Costco during the Black Friday sale," says Ramhold. "That's an excellent deal in general, but especially for a 2-pack that you'll likely use regularly with winter approaching."

7. Sur La Table Touchscreen 2 Slice Toaster

This Sur La Table Touchscreen 2 Slice Toaster gives you an unprecedented amount of control with seven distinct toast functions and shade settings, as well as a countdown timer that removes the guesswork on how much longer you'll be waiting. It's also made even more affordable by Costco's Black Friday deal, taking the price down by $10 to just $29.99.

8. GreenPan Venice Pro 13-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Replacing your aging pots and pans can be a costly endeavor if you're not careful. But if you're looking to upgrade your kitchen this season, Landau says the GreenPan Venice Pro 13-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set is a safe bet that will keep you within your budget.

"It's on sale for $219.99—a full $100 off!" she tells Best Life. "This set includes seven pots and pans as well as accessories like pan protectors. And with over 150 five-star reviews, it's safe to say this is a solid option for kitchen gear."

9. JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi Portable Waterproof Speaker with Powerbank

Being able to take your music with you on the go shouldn't come with a tight time constraint. The JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi Portable Waterproof Speaker with Powerbank offers high-quality sound that's perfect for outdoor get-togethers, thanks to its waterproof and dustproof design. It can also keep the party going with 20 hours of battery life, as well as a power bank that can charge your devices.

And thanks to this Black Friday deal from Costco, you can take $60 off the normal price of $179.99, meaning members will only pay $119.99.

10. 13th Generation Dell G15 Gaming Laptop

Whether you're a devoted gamer or you're on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift for someone who is, Black Friday deals can be a great way to cover ground on your shopping list.

"Tech savings are always huge during the doorbuster holiday sales season, and Costco is definitely delivering some great deals this year. The 13th Generation Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is on sale for $1,399.99, down from $1,799.99, making it a standout," shares Landau.

She also notes that the laptop has excellent specs, such as an Intel Core i9 processor, a 15.6-inch display, a backlit keyboard, and other key features. "Also, the product includes a two-year warranty. For the gamers in your life, this is a great gift," she adds.

